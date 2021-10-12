Inaugural Shirley Chisholm Award Ceremony Gives Tribute 'Unbought Unbossed Legacy' to Launch a Year-Long Celebration 

The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute is has announced the virtual SCCI Awards Ceremony November 5th, 2021 at 6pm hosted by Radio Personality Angela Yee.

The awards will celebrate leaders in the categories of the Truth to Power Award, Unbought Unbossed Award, and Catalyst for Change Scholarship. Recipients to be named later in the month. Serving as the first African American woman to run in a major party, Shirley Chisholm's fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us and in the month of November, Shirley Chisholm's birthday month, we are highlighting the voice of a giant like Shirley Chisholm who set the standard.

The Institute is thrilled to be a part of the illustrious legacy of Congresswoman Chisholm birthed in 1977 by the vision and foresight of Brooklyn's own. It is an honor to launch the programming for this year-long celebration and more initiatives speaking Truth to Power providing encouragement, opportunities to Shirley's community, far and wide. Inclusive the Tik Tok Campaign "Bring A Folding Chair" will be launched this Fall in partnership with the Caribbean Heritage Organization (CHO) and Jump and Fly Foundation. Please join us November 5th!

Quote from Barbara Bullard, SCCI:

"On behalf of the SCCI Board, we are encouraged by the legacy of Congresswoman Chisholm, expanding her legacy around the world. Chisholm set the path for the generations to come. It is a momentous time to share her Unbought Unbossed boldness and vision one that we can surely benefit from," says Barbara Bullard, President of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute.

Quote from Marva Herman, CHO:

CHO is humbled and excited to be offered this opportunity to support the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute. We applause Barbara Bullard and her team for taking on the task of continuing this Ms. Chisholm's legacy of social justice for the underrepresented in Brooklyn and beyond, says Marva Herman, Executive Director of CHO.

Quote from Euzhan Palcy, Jump and Fly Foundation:

Being an activist and filmmaker, it is indeed a pleasure for Jump and Fly to support the SCCI and its objective to continue the important work Shirley Chisholm started. With so many other hidden and/or forgotten Black and female figures, it is imperative that in this age of confronting the truth, that this and subsequent generations learn about Ms. Chisholm and the impact her legacy has had on so many women and people of color in the political arena," says Euzhan Palcy, Founder and CEO of Jump and Fly Foundation.'

About SCCI

It is the mission of The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute, founded by Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in 1977 and her colleagues, to provide opportunities and cultural experiences for all ages to utilize economic, educational, health, and recreational resources in our communities. The newly created SCCI Board, restoring an institution that had went to sleep due to the aging and passing of previous members, consists of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives from an array of fields who understand the relevance of her legacy. SCCI's goal is to preserve Congresswoman Chisholm's legacy through the initiatives cultivated in 1977 with 21st-century activism and innovation. State-of-the-art programming is being develop in diverse media platforms.

Funds raised will go to support the initiatives of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute.

Shirley Chisholm Award Ceremony Sponsors and Partners to date: Campaign School at Yale University, Caribbean Heritage Organization, Jump and Fly Foundation, Miss Jessie's, Grant Anderson, Executive Producer + Committee Chairman of the Advanced Imaging Society