Ian Lockwood: Live In Comedy Concert Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Month
The performance is set for December 13th.
Get ready to laugh, cry, dance and sing with comedian and pop star Ian Lockwood in his show IAN LOCKWOOD: LIVE IN COMEDY CONCERT, December 13th at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.
This time, Ian's hosting a holiday party and planning on getting Bar Mitzvah'd in the middle of it as a grand surprise. But his plans come crashing down when his music manager is brutally murdered by one of the guests.
Can Ian solve the mystery while putting on the concert of a lifetime?
Ian Lockwood: Live in Comedy Concert is a completely normal stand up show where nothing bad happens and everyone is totally normal and not weird... SIKE! Each show has stand up from some of the funniest comedians from NYC and beyond, a mini-concert from famous comedy-pop musician Ian Lockwood, plus audience plants, reality-breaking bits, multi-media madness, insane characters, and plenty of surprises we won't tell you about here. You'll just have to come to find out!
With comedy from: 24 Hour Kiss Club, Glennis LaRoe, Ritam Mehta, Alex Senti, Tim Kov, & Andy Ward
Produced by Andrew Barlow
Performance location: Eris, 167 Graham Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11206
Performance dates: TUESDAY 12/13 @ 7PM
Ticket Price: $15
Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ian-lockwoods-holiday-party-bar-mitzvah-an-interactive-murder-mystery-tickets-46856736660
