Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Present RIPE This Month

Performances are on April 28th & 29th.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show present "RIPE" on April 28th & 29th.

Contemporary Dance. Circus Arts. Burlesque. Bodies blossoming in the humidity of spring.

To become RIPE, one must first blossom.To blossom, one must go through a series of transitions and transformations.Once RIPE, we fruit, and start over again. Please join us for an intimate evening embracing the arrival of spring, the loss of those who returned to the soil, the heat and purpose of the turning of the seasons, and ultimately, the rebirth of new beginnings. Come witness a beautiful collision of disciplines and an artistic expression of the human spirit and its irrepressible desire to bloom!

﻿Doors 7:00 pm

Show 8:00 pm

$30 Advance Seating/$40 Day-Of Show

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines multiple dance styles, comedy, drama and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show's mission is to connect both on an intimate and universal level, and to spread the message of love. An active presence on the New York art scene, The Love Show has had 3 long term residencies with Chashama, and created 5 original full length productions, one of which they toured in Tokyo, and one in Mexico. The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, and The New York Times. The Love Show's client list includes Vogue Magazine, Virgin Voyages, Shop the Scenes, Love Shack Fancy, TNT Drama, Perrier, and Dom Perignon. The Love Show's work has been seen at The Brooklyn Museum, The Museum Natural History, The National Museum of American History, The Museum of American Finance, Hanover Live Casino, L'Auberge Casino, The Plaza, The Weylin, various nightclubs and restaurants around NYC and US. The Love Show was featured in TDF's "Meet The Dance Company", and toured Egypt, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. The Love Show has performed with The Public Theater in "Twelfth Night" at the Delacorte Theater, danced in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, shot an award-winning film in Rome, and created exclusive choreographed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party.

From a solo for a handful of spectators to a full theater: Dance, Acrobatics, Circus, Sideshow, Music and film intertwine to create the work of Hybrid Movement Company.

The ensemble was established in 2015 and made its premiere at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. They continue to use live performance as a transformative vehicle to inspire our human family and enrich our communities.




