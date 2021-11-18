Holiday Events Announced At Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre is bringing a variety of events to their stage this holiday season including the 5th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon, The Brooklyn Nutcracker, and more. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

Leading up to Thanksgiving, Kings Theatre is now accepting clean, gently used or new winter coats, hats & gloves that will be distributed to community members in need during the Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon. You can drop off your items in the Kings Theatre Box Office Monday-Saturday from 12-5:30PM. The deadline to drop off items is Tuesday, November 23 at 5:30PM.

On Thursday, November 25th celebrate Thanksgiving with the Kings Theatre family and at the 5th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon. This free community luncheon will be held in the Kings Theatre courtyard from 12-2pm (or while supplies last) featuring food prepared by the culinary students from Erasmus High School's Academy of Tourism and Hospitality.

On Saturday, December 11th, Kings is excited to welcome The Brooklyn Nutcracker for two seatings at 2:00PM and 7:00PM (doors at 12:30PM and 5:30PM). A re-imagined holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker fuses ballet, hip-hop and a myriad of world dance genres to create a new tradition for today's audience. New York's only culturally inclusive production, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the diverse traditions and vibrant culture of melting pot Brooklyn. From the landscape of the old Dutch Brooklyn to the iconic Flatbush Avenue, the production is fresh and full of virtuosity and celebrates the borough we call home.

On Sunday, December 19th, Hip Hop Nutcracker will grace the stage for two seatings at 2:00PM and 6:30PM (doors at 12:30PM and 5:00PM). A holiday mash-up for the whole family,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??is back and better than ever. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

After Christmas on December 26th, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be in Brooklyn for two seatings at 2:00PM and 7:00PM (doors at 12:30pm and 5:30PM). This holiday season, the beloved tradition that has captured the hearts of families everywhere returns to the live stage! The Elf on the Shelf: The Musical is the thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa's Scout Elves. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.