Happenstance Theater to Present PINOT & AUGUSTINE Aboard The Waterfront Museum Showboat Barge

Pinot & Augustine is a classic, family-friendly clown duo inspired by the golden age of circus.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Happenstance Theater will present PINOT & AUGUSTINEClick HereSaturday July 22 at noon aboard the Waterfront Museum 's Floating Theater in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

A classic, family-friendly clown duo inspired by the golden age of circus. Pinot is the authoritarian clown in fancy clothes and white cone hat. Augustine is the appealing red-nosed bumbler who punctures his pomposity. Their show bubbles over with physical comedy, virtuosity and musical surprises from the sublime to the ridiculous: from lyrical melodies on a musical saw to pratfalls and a whoopee cushion.

TicketsClick Here.




