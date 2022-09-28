Halloween Double Feature Starring JAN + The Neon Coven Announced At 3 Dollar Bill

Halloween starts NOW and it's time for a Double Double (toil AND trouble). The Neon Coven is bringing last summer's face-cracking pop punk concert JANNIFER'S BODY back from the dead and pairing it with a second show that will send you all the way to another Planet. Shmanet.

Janet. Catch the double feature for two nights only at 3 Dollar Bill on Wednesday, October 12th and Thursday, October 13th at 8pm.

The night begins with JANNIFER'S BODY, a blood-soaked love letter to queer horror and the emo-punk music of the early millennium featuring songs by Avril Lavigne, Panic! At The Disco, Evanescence, and more. But the horror show doesn't end there... we'll keep dancing til we raise the dead with a guest DJ set, costume contest, and A SECRET LATE NIGHT SHOW, a second performance so loud, so legendary, so gay that we can't even tell you what it is! But, rest (in peace) assured: There will be rock and roll! There will be murder! There will be a Floor Show like you've never seen or heard before!

Joining Jan on stage are face-melting Neon Coven performers Tony Lawrence Clements, Andrew Grau, Danielle Lussier, Michelle Martinelli, Mark Mauriello, Kelly McIntyre, Hayley Moir, Alex Prezzano, Willy Rodriguez, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Zofia Weretka, and Peter Yang. The two shows feature original arrangements and designs by Andrew Barret Cox and are directed by Shira Milikowsky. The double feature is produced by Madeleine Foster Bersin and Megumi Lee, in collaboration with The Neon Coven. Sponsored by SERV Vodka: sip, slay, Serv.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 7 and can be purchased at www.theneoncoven.com. Purchase a General Admission standing room ticket for $40, or upgrade your experience to the Face-Crack Zone ($60) for a front row spot and exclusive merch or all the way to the level of #JanFan ($90) for a front row spot, exclusive merch, and a post-show meet and greet with Miss Jan S**** herself.

The Double Feature begins at 8pm. 3 Dollar Bill is located at 260 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn and is accessible by taking the L Train to Montrose.

The Neon Coven is a growing performance collective creating theater, events, and nightlife. We like: queer people, theater in non-traditional spaces, and screaming. Our first production, the immersive nightclub musical OSCAR at The Crown, had a twice-extended run at 3 Dollar Bill in East Williamsburg and was described by The New York Times as "a party-inducing Rocky Horror transplanted to a 1990s Madonna video." Other work includes Jannifer's Body (starring RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Jan), the 2019 World Pride Opening Ceremony at Barclays Center, shows at Arlene's Grocery, Ars Nova, and House of Yes, as well as collaborations with Born This Way Foundation, Playbill, underground dance legend Princess Lockerooo, Hot Rabbit Events, and The Muse Brooklyn. The Neon Coven was co-founded by Andrew Barret Cox, Mark Mauriello, and Shira Milikowsky.