Francis Ford Coppola, Yo-Yo Ma, Jenny Slate, Derek Waters, Terry Gross Join Lineup For On Air Fest 2021

Francis Ford Coppola, Yo-Yo Ma, Jenny Slate, Mona Chalabi, Drunk History's Derek Waters, Louder Than A Riot's Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael, and Ophira Eisenberg have joined the lineup for On Air Fest 2021.

For the first time, listeners everywhere will be able to experience the exclusive Brooklyn festival dedicated to the art of sound and storytelling when the annual event, now in its fifth year, streams online for free this April 8-10.

Coppola will discuss his filmmaking career and creative journey with Radiotopia's The Kitchen Sisters (Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva), while world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will take listeners behind the scenes of his new audio-only memoir from Audible.

They will join other previously announced headliners including Terry Gross, who will receive 2021 On Air Audio Vanguard Award; Roxane Gay; Object of Sound's Hanif Abdurraqib; mxmtoon; Open Mike Eagle; Adia Victoria; Code Switch's Shereen Marisol Meraji and Gene Demby; Song Exploder's Hrishikesh Hirway; Switched on Pop's Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding; and The Nod's Brittany Luse & Eric Eddings.

On Air Fest takes inspiration from creative conferences, performance art, and music festivals, bringing creators, artists, and fans together to explore the sounds, voices, and ideas that are pushing the boundaries of audio culture. This year's festival will reimagine the annual live event with a virtual "stage," Community Lounge, and a 'Sound Gallery' presenting On Air Fest 2021 Official Selects, a series of short form audio stories. .

The festival will kick off with podcast industry programming including Hot Pod Live on Thursday, April 8th with Nick Quah, founder and publisher of the podcast industry newsletter Hot Pod, emceeing a town hall on the state of the podcast industry with guests Renay Richardson (Broccoli Productions), Cherie Hu (Water + Music) and L:atif Nasser (Co-Host of Radiolab), while call-in guest speakers will offer key news, insights, and opinions.

Learn more at https://2021.onairfest.com/.