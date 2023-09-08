Family-Friendly Installations On View At Brooklyn Botanic Garden For POWER OF TREES

This autumn, visitors of all ages can view the inside of a dissected tree, follow an engaging.

Sep. 08, 2023

A series of family-friendly installations is currently on display at Brooklyn Botanic Garden as part of its summer and fall exhibition Power of Trees, which explores the ways trees serve as pillars of our natural and cultural worlds.

Come celebrate trees and learn more about all they do through fun and engaging installations such as the Dissected Tree Installation, Meet the Trees, and the To Change a Planet Story Walk, all designed with children in mind. BBG's family-friendly installations are free with Garden admission.

In the Osborne Garden:

Dissected Tree Installation

Through October 22, 2023

Families will be able to learn about tree physiology through exploration of the parts usually hidden from sight with the Dissected Tree Installation! In a botanic garden, arborists monitor the health of trees and must decide whether they are at risk of falling or losing branches, posing a potential safety threat. Unfortunately, the pin oak in this exhibit (Quercus palustris) needed to be cut down due to fungal issues that were slowly killing the tree. However, this allows for a unique opportunity to showcase the inside of a tree, something many people never get to see! Arborists thoughtfully and carefully cut the tree into sections to make this display, laid out in the Osborne Garden for a close-up view. The Dissected Tree Installation is free with Garden admission.

In the Discovery Garden:

Meet the Trees

Through October 22, 2023

Visitors to the Discovery Garden can find out more about eight special trees on display through the Meet the Trees installation. Children will be able to discover what makes each tree unique and see science in action with tools used to collect data about trees and climate change, such as dendrometers and temperature gauges! Meet the Trees is free with Garden admission.

Story Walk

 

Through November 6, 2023

Within the Discovery Garden, visitors will find the Story Walk, a display of picture book pages featuring To Change a Planet by Christina Soontornvat. As they continue along their journey, they'll be able to follow the story through its 34 pages. Trees are instrumental in the fight against climate change, and To Change a Planet tackles the climate change conversation in a kid-friendly way. Visitors will also learn how their family can continue discussing climate change outside of their experience in the Garden. The To Change a Planet Story Walk is free with Garden admission.

Power of Trees Family-Friendly Installations

 

Varied; through October 22 / November 6, 2023

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

990 Washington Avenue

Brooklyn, New York

Free with Garden admission



