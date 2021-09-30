Downtown Brooklyn Partnership Announces Fall Events Lineup

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) today announced the fall season of its annual events series, Downtown Brooklyn Presents, which celebrates the people and the plazas of one of the nation's fastest growing downtowns. The DTBK Presents program provides an opportunity for local organizations and artists to showcase their talents while bringing the neighborhood together to celebrate outdoors.

Crowd favorites that are already in full swing include Zumba classes with Dodge YMCA, Albee Square Happy Hours featuring live music, Afro-Brazilian Capoeira with local studio Motumbaxé, Chelsea Piers Fitness' hi-intensity AMP'd class, and Ping Pong with The Push. Willoughby Walks returns when Willoughby and Pearl Streets are transformed into a car-free oasis with live music, giant games, and a pop-up park where the public can lounge on beach chairs.

"Downtown Brooklyn Presents is a celebration of the creative talent and spirit our neighborhood is known for and we're excited to bring our community together with a great lineup of events this fall," said Regina Myer, President of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. "Each year highlights the best of what our borough has to offer, and this fall is no exception. From Capoeira performances and behind-the-scene previews of dance rehearsals to ping pong and outdoor movies, Downtown Brooklyn Presents will have Brooklynites out in our Downtown streets, making the most of the autumn weather."

Special events include Rooftop Films with an exciting lineup of movies to watch under the stars at Brooklyn Commons Park and Brews at Brooklyn Commons where friends and family can gather to share a toast with beers from some of the best local breweries. The Brooklyn Book Festival will feature a weekend of readings, workshops, performances and more on October 2 and 3 and as the weather cools, the BKLYN BOO! Halloween celebration and Downtown Brooklyn Gets Lit return to Albee Square.

The Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative continues at the Plaza at 300 Ashland through October, offering free outdoor rehearsal space to artists and the opportunity for the public to watch companies in their creative process.

Advanced registration is encouraged for physical activities, and participants must sign a waiver to take part in some events. To keep our events safe for all to enjoy, everyone must follow required health protocols.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN PRESENTS 2021

Zumba with Dodge YMCA

Wednesdays through October 27 | 5:30PM-6:30PM

Brooklyn Commons Park

Sweat it out Wednesday evenings with free Zumba classes by the Dodge YMCA with Dodge Y favorite, Natarsha McQueen! Participant waiver required.

Albee Square Happy Hour @ Al B's

Thursdays, September 30 and October 7 | 5PM-7PM

Albee Square (Rain location: Understudy at DeKalb Market Hall)

Grab a drink at Downtown Brooklyn's outdoor beer garden at AL B's accompanied by local musicians at this happy hour music series.

9/30 Sweet Megg

Megg is a vocalist from New York City based in Nashville, TN. She studied jazz in Paris and grew her sound performing in jazz clubs around New York City. Her songs are influenced by her years as a jazz singer but also by her love of classic country, early rock n roll, and the folk singers of her hometown NYC. Her most recent record, "I'm in Love Again", came out in June of 2021 on Turtle Bay Records.

10/7 Treya Lam

Treya Lam's fluent instrumental prowess on guitar, piano and strings recalls Nina Simone and Ani DiFranco. Lam, an active member of the Resistance Revival Chorus, has performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell, MASS MoCA, Greenwood Cemetery, Joe's Pub, American Museum of Natural History, and Lincoln Center.

Chelsea Piers Fitness AMP'D

Mondays, September 13 - October 25 | 6PM (No class on 10/11)

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Start your week with Chelsea Piers Fitness! Hit the pavement and push your body to new limits in this class that combines bodyweight strength and cardio, challenging both your energy systems and motor control. This class is open to all levels. Participant waiver required.

Rooftop Films

Wednesdays, September 29 and October 6 | 8PM

Brooklyn Commons Park

Rooftop Films returns with four screenings from their "Featured Film" program. Bring a friend, grab a chair, and enjoy a movie under the stars! Presented by Brookfield Properties.

9/29 The Last Days of Gilda. Gilda loves cooking, men, and life. But for her religious neighbors, this self-confident, independent woman is a thorn in the flesh.

10/6 TBA

Brews at Brooklyn Commons

Thursdays, September 30 and October 7 | 4PM-8PM

Brooklyn Commons Park

Presented by Brookfield Properties, Brews at Brooklyn Commons encourages friends and family to share a toast with a variety of beers on tap from the best local breweries around. Relax under the canopy of trees and lights while enjoying beverages, tasty snacks, groovy tracks, and spirited lawn games. Please note: no fee for entry; beer and food priced as listed. Open to all ages but those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

September 30: Interboro Spirits & Ales + Wild East Brewing Co.

October 7: Evil Twin Brewing NYC + Kings County Brewers Collective (KCBC)

Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative

Through October 7 | 12PM-6PM

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

The Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative was created during the lockdown in 2020 to provide free outdoor rehearsal space to artists and arts organizations. Enjoy seeing artists immersed in their process.

Schedule:

Mondays | 12-3PM Lavy

Tuesdays | 12-3PM Dancers Unlimited

Tuesdays | 3-6PM Chaery Moon

Wednesdays | 12-3PM Beatriz Castro

Wednesdays | 3-6PM Project.KB

Thursdays | 12-3PM Hivewild

Thursdays | 3-6PM JKing Dance Company (9/16-10/7)

Saturdays | 12-4PM Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet (except 9/18 and 9/24)

Sundays | 12-3PM BodyRa Movement (through 9/12)

Sundays | 12-3PM Monét Movement Productions: The Collective (9/19-10/2)

Sundays | 12-3PM ZCO/DANCEPROJECT

Willoughby Walks

Wednesdays, September 29 and October 6 | 12PM-6:30PM

Willoughby Street @ Pearl St. (near Willoughby Plaza)

For two consecutive Wednesdays, lounge in our beach chairs on car-free streets! DBP transforms the streets with games, fun activities, classes, and performances. Visit www.downtownbrooklyn.com/events for updates.

Capoeira Classes in collaboration with Motumbaxé

Tuesdays, October 5, 12, and 19 | 5PM-6PM

Albee Square

Back by popular demand! Local martial arts studio Motumbaxé makes Albee Square the home of the Afro-Brazilian martial art form, capoeira. Combining self-defense, acrobatics, dance, music, and song, the art form is derived from traditions brought across the Atlantic Ocean by enslaved Africans and fueled by the desire for freedom. Taught by Mestre Lampréia, the class will build confidence, focus, and community. All levels welcome!

Brooklyn Book Festival

Saturday, October 2 | 11AM-4PM Brooklyn Commons Park

Sunday, October 3 | 10AM-5PM Columbus Park

Enjoy a weekend of readings, workshops, performances, book signings, and more with favorite authors and illustrators. More info at www.brooklynbookfestival.org

BKLYN BOO!

Saturday, Oct 30 | 2PM-5PM

Albee Square

Join us in Albee Square for an early Halloween celebration with music, performances, and treats. More TBA at www.downtownbrooklyn.com/events.

NYRR NYC Marathon Cheering Station

Sunday, November 7 | 10AM-1:30PM

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Did you know that Mile 8 of the NYC Marathon is at the Plaza at 300 Ashland? Join us to cheer on the brave souls taking on the 26.2 mile challenge with music and free coffee! Grab a signature Downtown Brooklyn cowbell to make some (extra) noise!

DTBK Gets Lit: Holiday Lighting Party!

Thursday, November 18 | 5PM-6PM

Albee Square

Our annual holiday season kickoff - Downtown Brooklyn style. Join us at Albee Square for special guest performances and the countdown to holiday lights ON!

Holiday Party on the Plaza

Saturday, December 4 | 11AM-12PM

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Join the Mark Morris Dance Center for caroling and holiday cheer! MMDG Music Director, Colin Fowler, will lead the singing and there will be a short performance by the MMDG Student Company inspired by The Hard Nut.