Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dipti Bramhandkar Named The Farm Theater's 2023-24 Playwriting Fellow

Dipti Bramhandkar Named The Farm Theater's 2023-24 Playwriting Fellow

Ms. Bramhandkar will be in residence at Centre College in February 2023, for the World Premiere of her play Soft Launch.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Now in its tenth season of supporting emerging writers The Farm Theater has awarded their 2023/24 College Collaboration Project Commission to playwright Dipti Bramhandkar (American Rookie with Luna Stage;  Islands of Contentment with Hypokrit Productions/The Tank). As The Farm Theater's 2023/24 Playwriting Fellow Ms. Bramhandkar will be in residence at Centre College in February 2023, for the World Premiere of her play Soft Launch. This new play, which explores those crucial months just after graduation as a group of college friends try to navigate their dreams and anxieties, is written specifically for the university students who will be performing it.

As the 2023/24 Playwriting Fellow, Dipti Bramhandkar, will also be awarded The Farm Theater's College Collaboration Project Commission. Ms. Bramhandkar will be in residence at Shenandoah University in November 2023, Austin Peay in February 2024, and Middle Tennessee State University in April 2024 for the production of her College Collaboration Projection Commission Play.

The College Collaboration Project has multiple schools commission an early career playwright to write a play that each school will independently produce throughout the academic year. The faculty, students, and playwright collaborate throughout the year in the development of the text. The script will be a full-length play with a minimum of five characters. The majority of the characters will be under thirty years of age so that undergraduate actors can successfully play the roles. The play will reflect the students' thoughts on the theme suggested by the playwright.

This will be The Farm Theater's eleventh installment of the College Collaboration Project. Past seasons have featured playwrights Lindsay Joy, Micheline Auger, Morgan McGuire, Jan Rosenberg, Kimberly Belflower, Erin Mallon, Judith Leora, Lia Romeo, Jake Brasch, and Deneen Reynolds-Knott. Lindsay Joy's In The Event of My Death, which was developed in the first year of the program, was produced Off-Broadway by Stable Cable and had a sold out run. The 2017/18 collaboration commission, In the Cotton by Morgan McGuire was awarded the Mark David Cohen National Playwriting Award by the Kennedy Center. Kimberly Belflower's play John Proctor is the Villain received its World Premiere in March 2022 at the Studio Theatre in D.C. and was featured on The Kilroy's List.

Dipti Bramhandkar is a Mumbai-born, NY-based playwright, filmmaker and Labyrinth Theater Company member. Her recent work includes Is There Even Porn in India?, which was workshopped in London and presented at Labyrinth Theater Company's Barn Series (Sarita Choudhary, Kevin Corrigan, Ajay Naidu) and Islands of Contentment (Daphne Rubin-Vega, Danny Pudi, Laura Gómez and more) produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank. WNYC featured her pandemic inspired audio story collection. Her solo show American Rookie had a sold out run at Luna Stage and is currently on tour. She has a B.A. from Cornell and M.A. from Cambridge in Literature.

The Farm Theater The name is inspired by the "farm" system of baseball whose role is to provide experience and training for developing players. The Farm Theater develops early career artists that may not have the support system afforded others, through workshops, productions, and mentoring. The centerpiece of our programming is The College Collaboration Project. This program is in its tenth year and has so far commissioned eleven playwrights, worked in collaboration with twenty colleges, and been featured in American Theatre Magazine and Howl Round. The Farm Theater has produced numerous solo shows including Artistic Director Padraic Lillis' show on suicide awareness Hope You Get To Eleven or What are we going to do about Sally? which was awarded Best Solo Show and Planet Advocate Award at the Planet Connections Theatre Festival. In 2017 The Farm Theater partnered with Planet Connections Theatre Festival to produce Alex Riad's The Floor Is Lava. The play was awarded Best New Play and Best Production of a New Play and The Farm Theater was awarded The Planet Advocate Award for raising money and awareness for Girls Who Code. The Farm Theater also hosts a popular podcast, The Bullpen Sessions, which features working artists talking about how they built their careers. www.thefarmtheater.org

 



LGBTQ Horror Play IVORIES to be Presented at Brick Aux And The Makers Ensemble Photo
LGBTQ Horror Play IVORIES to be Presented at Brick Aux And The Makers Ensemble
The Brick's Brick Aux space hosts the LGBTQ horror play Ivories from March 24th-26th, before it moves to The Makers Ensemble's Makers Space from March 31st-April 2nd.
The Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECT Photo
The Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECT
The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present The Ben Shapiro Project by Ella Lee Davidson, January 16 - 21 at 8 pm at the Brick Theater in Brooklyn.
BAX | Brooklyn Arts Exchange Presents DRAG SHOWCASE: BETWEEN AND BEYOND GENDER Photo
BAX | Brooklyn Arts Exchange Presents DRAG SHOWCASE: BETWEEN AND BEYOND GENDER
BAX is has announced its Winter Drag Show featuring participants from Kelindah Schuster aka Theydy Bedbug's class, “Drag Performance: Between and Beyond Gender.” This culminating showcase will feature 15 original performance pieces by emerging experimental drag artists who subvert both gender and genre.
Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman to Lead Virtual Discussion on Great American Painter Geo Photo
Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman to Lead Virtual Discussion on Great American Painter George Bellows
Join The Green-Wood Cemetery virtually for a lively discussion about one of America's great painters, led by Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman. He'll be joined by Charles Brock, associate curator of American and British paintings at the National Gallery of Art.

More Hot Stories For You


Dipti Bramhandkar Named The Farm Theater's 2023-24 Playwriting FellowDipti Bramhandkar Named The Farm Theater's 2023-24 Playwriting Fellow
January 9, 2023

Now in its tenth season of supporting emerging writers The Farm Theater has awarded their 2023/24 College Collaboration Project Commission to playwright Dipti Bramhandkar.
LGBTQ Horror Play IVORIES to be Presented at Brick Aux And The Makers EnsembleLGBTQ Horror Play IVORIES to be Presented at Brick Aux And The Makers Ensemble
January 9, 2023

The Brick's Brick Aux space hosts the LGBTQ horror play Ivories from March 24th-26th, before it moves to The Makers Ensemble's Makers Space from March 31st-April 2nd.
The Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECTThe Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECT
January 7, 2023

The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present The Ben Shapiro Project by Ella Lee Davidson, January 16 - 21 at 8 pm at the Brick Theater in Brooklyn.
BAX | Brooklyn Arts Exchange Presents DRAG SHOWCASE: BETWEEN AND BEYOND GENDERBAX | Brooklyn Arts Exchange Presents DRAG SHOWCASE: BETWEEN AND BEYOND GENDER
January 6, 2023

BAX is has announced its Winter Drag Show featuring participants from Kelindah Schuster aka Theydy Bedbug's class, “Drag Performance: Between and Beyond Gender.” This culminating showcase will feature 15 original performance pieces by emerging experimental drag artists who subvert both gender and genre.
Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman to Lead Virtual Discussion on Great American Painter George BellowsGreen-Wood Historian Jeff Richman to Lead Virtual Discussion on Great American Painter George Bellows
January 6, 2023

Join The Green-Wood Cemetery virtually for a lively discussion about one of America's great painters, led by Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman. He'll be joined by Charles Brock, associate curator of American and British paintings at the National Gallery of Art.
share