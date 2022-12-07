Dialogue With Three Chord Teams With BrooklynONE To Offer A Theatrical Pub Crawl And A Delightfully Naughty Play

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) is BACK live and in-person, with the help of their friends BrooklynONE (bkONE) Productions, to present two holiday events for grown-ups at Industry City: THE MARI LWYD, an immersive theatrical pub crawl on December 14 at 7pm, followed by a reading of THE KRAMPUS, a wonderfully naughty play with songs on December 21 at 8pm

Both events are FREE, though registration is recommended, and kick off at the Fort Hamilton Distillery, at 68 34th St Building 6, 2nd Floor Brooklyn, NY 11232

For THE MARI LWYD pub crawl, actors will lead a group of ticket holders through Industry City, stopping to perform at The Fort Hamilton Distillery, The Frying Pan, and, finally, Barrow's Intense Tasting Room for a short play and drink specials.

THE MARI LWYD is inspired by a Welsh tradition where revelers go door-to-door with a horse skull costume on Christmas Eve, challenging homeowners to a contest of rhyme. If The Revelers win, they are given a stiff drink to ward off the cold and strengthen their skills for the next house.

THE KRAMPUS, a naughty musical play about families of chance, families of choice, childhood monsters and the joy of new traditions, has been performed for over ten years throughout Brooklyn. In THE KRAMPUS, a circle of friends seeks to banish holiday stress as they gather at a bar to drink and commiserate. They sing songs, crack jokes and tell stories. The lighthearted banter soon takes on a more personal tone, as the group reflect on their own childhoods and memories of the Krampus story.

THE MARI LWYD features: Jessica Bathurst, Anthony DeVito, Simon Fraser, and Steven Weinblatt. Musical accompaniment by: The Pigeon Pack.

THE KRAMPUS features: Jessica Bathurst, John Caliendo, Yuliya Donovan, Emmanuel Elpenord, Sadie Keljikian, Anthony Marino, Cristina Pitter, and Mickey Ryan. Musical accompaniment by: Michael LoPorto.

Registration for THE MARI LWYD is at Eventbrite: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213612®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-mari-lwyd-an-immersive-theatrical-holiday-pub-crawl-tickets-475907992617?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Registration for THE KRAMPUS is also at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-krampus-a-naughty-little-musical-play-tickets-478238081977

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

brooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism brooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. brooklynONE keeps a residence in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on brooklynONE can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/

The Pigeon Pack is a music collective that is committed to DIY ethic. We strive to promote the music we believe in while helping educate those who may not have the resources. https://www.facebook.com/ThePigeonPack