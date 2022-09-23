Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Davóne Tines & Jennifer Koh's EVERYTHING RISES to Premiere at BAM in October

Davóne Tines & Jennifer Koh's EVERYTHING RISES to Premiere at BAM in October

Developed over multiple years by an all-BIPOC creative team, the project presents the need for platforms that center artists of color.

Brooklyn News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Everything Rises, created by Jennifer Koh and Davóne Tines, composed by Ken Ueno, and directed by Alexander Gedeon will premiere at BAM October 12-15. Inspired by the recent outpouring of support and solidarity across racial identities in response to new surges of activism against violence targeting Black and Asian Americans, Everything Rises seeks to replace abstract slogans and inert diversity statements with lived experience and direct engagement. In an evening-length staged musical work about connection, resonance, and the creation of a new artistic space, Grammy-winning violinist Jennifer Koh and bass-baritone Davóne Tines, powerfully reclaim personal narratives through music, projections, and recorded interviews. Developed over multiple years by an all-BIPOC creative team, the project presents the need for platforms that center artists of color.

Everything Rises begins in the familiar cultural space of classical music, dominated by Eurocentrism and white normativity. When they meet each other, Koh and Tines share a flash of mutual recognition as classical performers acclaimed for their virtuosity, yet forced to code-switch and "corset" themselves in white institutions while countering stereotypes with scrupulous professionalism in order to survive. A BAM debut for both, the duo embarks on an inward journey to rediscover themselves, and through a musical dialogue, they gradually replace their defensive façade with a more authentic and unrestrained sense of self. Pulling from powerful family histories, Everything Rises asks what it would take for deep-seated grief, frustration, and anger to finally be recognized publicly. At the same time, these ancestral memories are full of wisdom, hope, and love. The piece is a symbolic monument dedicated to the boundless prayers, blessings, and sacrifices given so that children and grandchildren may live better lives.

**All performances will adhere to protocols developed in accordance with New York State regulations and in consultation with medical professionals for the safety of our artists, audiences, and staff. **


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


New Musical DESAPARECIDAS by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca to be Presented at JACK in DecemberNew Musical DESAPARECIDAS by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca to be Presented at JACK in December
September 22, 2022

DESAPARECIDAS, a musical conceived by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca will shed light on the reality women still live in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and around the globe. DESAPARECIDAS will have a short engagement at JACK starting December 2nd.
The Bushwick Starr Announces 2022-23 SeasonThe Bushwick Starr Announces 2022-23 Season
September 22, 2022

The Bushwick Starr has announced its2022-23 Season, which began with the premiere of THIS AND THAT, closing this weekend. Learn more about the lineup here!
BAM in Association with FIAF's Crossing The Line Festival Presents CROWDBAM in Association with FIAF's Crossing The Line Festival Presents CROWD
September 22, 2022

Gisèle Vienne stops time in this hypnotic work described as “a dazzling piece, transfixing and strangely resonant” (The Guardian). The acclaimed French choreographer transports us to a rave, conjuring up a cinematic fever dream, a sacred ritual, and a night spent losing oneself in the crowd.
The Brick Presents BENTERTAINMENT ABROAD: Doing The Work With Eliza BentThe Brick Presents BENTERTAINMENT ABROAD: Doing The Work With Eliza Bent
September 21, 2022

The Brick presents Bentertainment Abroad: Doing the Work by Eliza Bent, October 6, 2022, in-person at The Brick Theater.
Matt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da SilvaMatt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da Silva
September 21, 2022

In Spring 2023, Da Silva will direct a Puppet and Movement Workshop of her new play 'The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost.' Matt Sorensen has joined the team as Puppet Designer.