Chris Carver to Direct A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Narrows Community Theater

Narrows Community Theater, one of Brooklyn's longest running community theater's has once again hired LA transplant Chris Carver to direct the final show of their 50th season, "A Christmas Carol". This marks Carver's third show that he has directed and choreographed for NCT this year. Also, this notates the first time in NCT history that a single director has overseen an entire season.

Carver was celebrated for his directing style in Los Angeles, even being named best director of the decade by fans for the 2020 Broadway World Los Angeles Regional Awards.

Carver is relatively new to NYC having relocated from Los Angeles after the pandemic, but has quickly managed to make a name for himself. In addition to directing "A Christmas Carol", he currently stars in Off-Broadway's "Company of Man" at AMT Theaters.

"NYC has been very good to me and I am so thrilled to have found a theatrical home with NCT. It's been a pleasure and an honor to get to work with the talent in that area." says Carver

NCT serves the Bay Ridge community and has produced shows for the past 50 years. Their shows boast a mixture of local Bay Ridge Talent as well as professionals from the Manhattan theater scene.

"Chris Carver is such a passionate Musical Theater aficionado - an expert in all areas, including Directing, Choreography and Performance. What do you call that? A Triple Threat. We hired him at Narrows Community Theater to direct his first show with us "Nunsense" and watching him work was fascinating. So detail oriented and excited to do his job. That show was a comical hit!!!

We then offered him to direct and choreograph "Something Rotten" and he put that show on our map. It was so well received and the direction and choreography were Broadway worthy.

Subsequently, we offered him without any hesitation to direct and choreograph our holiday show "A Christmas Carol". We just love working with him. I hope he will continue to stay with us on future productions." - Marla Gotay NCT Vice President

"Chris has been tremendous to work with this year, NCT's first full year of shows since the pandemic. His creativity, his overall vision for each show, and his ability to be clear in his expectation of the cast has made it easy for us to work with him for all three of our mainstage shows this year." - Steve Jocobs- NCT President

"A Christmas Carol" opens Dec 1st and runs through Dec 10th at The Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater.

For more info and tickets- Click Here

Ethan Smith-Cohen serves as Musical Director and Joanne Centeno serves as stage manager.

"A Christmas Carol"

Music by Alan Menken Lyrics By Lynn Ahrens Book by Mike Ockrent & Lynn Ahrens

Produced with permission from MTI