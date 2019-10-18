Center For Performance Research Announces Fall 2019 Technical Artist-in-Residence: Big Dance Theater

Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms, is pleased to announce its 2019 Fall Technical Resident, Big Dance Theater. Under the Artistic Direction of Annie-B Parson, Big Dance Theater (BDT) creates original dance/theater works which mix and remix dance, music, literary and found text, and rich visual designs. During their residency at CPR October 21-27, 2019, Big Dance Theater will prepare for their premiere of The Road Awaits Us at Skirball on November 8-9 at 7:30pm. More information and tickets available at nyuskirball.org/events/big-dance-theatre-road-awaits-us/.

CPR's one-of a kind Technical Residency program addresses the lack of advanced technical support available to New York performing artists. "CPR's technical residency support is fundamental for the development of The Road Awaits Us," says Big Dance Theater's Executive Director, Sara Pereira da Silva. "Among other things, we'll be experimenting and testing new material with our video designer. It will be a perfect opportunity to bring all the design elements together."

This program provides dance and performance artists the unique opportunity for one week of unrestricted access to its theater and technical resources, with the full-time support of CPR's Technical Director. Participating artists are in mid-late stages of a works' development, and are offered the option to present at the culmination of the residency in CPR's theater. Big Dance Theater will be CPR's seventh Technical Resident. CPR's Technical Residency is generously supported by the Howard Gilman Foundation and the Department of Cultural Affairs. Artists are invited to apply.

Annie-B Parson co-founded Big Dance Theater in 1991, and with BDT she has created numerous large-scale works for such venues as BAM, The Old Vic/London, Sadler's Wells/London, The Walker, The National Theater/Paris, and The Kitchen. Parson has also made choreography for rock shows, marching bands, movies, museums, objects, television, augmented- reality, opera, ballet, theater, symphony orchestras, string quartets, and a chorus of 1,000 amateur singers. Artists she has worked with include: David Byrne, David Bowie, St. Vincent, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Wendy Whelan, Anne Carson, Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, The Martha Graham Dance Co., and Jonathan Demme. Her work with David Byrne began in 2007 with his tours with Brian Eno, and then St. Vincent. Their most recent work, American Utopia, is on Broadway this Fall. Parson's new book on choreography will be published by Wesleyan Press. Parson has received awards that include: The Guggenheim Fellowship, Doris Duke Award and an Olivier nomination.

CPR - Center for Performance Research is dedicated to supporting the development of new works in contemporary dance and performance. Curated programs focus on rehearsal and residency support, generating time and space for research and dialogue, and providing public presentation opportunities. Over the last decade, CPR has supported more than 1700 artists in the development of dance and performance projects, while exposing local audiences to contemporary artistic process through performances and work-in-progress showings, salon style discussions, and symposia. More information available at cprnyc.org.





