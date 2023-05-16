Brooklyn College Playwrights Present 15th WEASEL FESTIVAL This June

Brooklyn College MFA Playwriting Program's Bring a Weasel and a Pint of Your Own Blood returns for its 15th year at The Brick Theater on Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 8pm.

The Weasel Festival is a two-night extravaganza that will showcase five new short works from the program's graduating second-year playwrights-this year with an apt prompt provided by Brooklyn College alumni playwrights: legacy.

Speaking of legacy ...The "Bring A Weasel and A Pint of Your Own Blood" festival (hereafter "Weasel") was founded in 2006 by Mac Wellman, Erin Courtney, Kate E. Ryan, and Karinne Keithley Syers. Brooklyn College alumni include Annie Baker, Young Jean Lee, Tina Satter, Sarah DeLappe, Sibyl Kempson, Leah Nanako Winkler, Thomas Bradshaw, Morgan Gould, and Clare Barron...but what's going on with this new generation?

The 2023 weasels playwrights are Nic Adams (Judson Memorial Church, Joe's Pub, Exponential Festival), Max Keane (Break Room, KeyNote at Necro-Con), Marissa Joyce Stamps (...Twisted Juniper, 2022 O'Neill NPC Finalist; Blue Fire..., Exponential Festival 2022; Letiche..., Bushwick Starr Reading Series 2023), Alina Jacobs (another thing you'll 'never believe,' Edinburgh Festival), and Diana Lobontiu (My Cousin Nelu Is Not Gay, Ars Nova's ANT Fest '22 and The Brick Theater '23, MacDowell Fellow '23, Jane Hoppen Resident with Paragraph '23). The 2022-2023 Brooklyn College Playwriting cohort was taught by Elana Greenfield and program co-chairs Dennis A. Allen II and Haruna Lee.

Weasel 2023 is:

Ducky (by Diana Lobontiu): Ducky is trying to resist the seasonal urge to jump off of their apartment building and either fly south for the winter, or go splat on the pavement. Is this the year they finally do it? Featuring Suzanne Savoy*; directed by Katy Early.

Action Threshold (by Alina Jacobs) is a dark comedy about roommates and pest control. Directed by Jordan Baum.

Grief Leash (by Nic Adams): Certain that calamity awaits her, Ms. Shah commissions a ghostwriter to compose a eulogy. A satire about the bloodlessness of the reproductive healthcare system and preemptive mourning as a symptom of a barren society. Featuring Will Dagger and Layla Khoshnoudi; directed by Leslie Gauthier

The Emancipation of Sugar & Baby, or Without Daddy, We Die (by Max Keane): While an eternal storm of glass rages outside, Baby pursues his "art" in Daddy's lonely castle. One day, while (not) doing chores, Baby finds a cockatoo on the loose. It's repeating awful things, things Daddy would never, ever say ... or do ... to his gorgeous, talented, exceptional specimen of a Baby ... ... right? I mean, right?? Featuring Ken Laboy Vazquez and Rachel Brudner; directed by Ashley Malafronte

Char (by Marissa Joyce Stamps): Celina plans a cookout in her new neighborhood of St. Albans and everyone and their mom is invited. She's making beef burgers. Turkey burgers. Beyond burgers. Salmon burgers. Portobello mushroom burgers. Black bean burgers-you name it. But, what happens when her grill starts to send smoke signals throughout the neighborhood and summons an unlikely neighbor? Directed by Talia Paulette Oliveras

*These actors are appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Weasel 2023 is stage managed by Siena Yusi, and has been joined by designers lucas a degirolamo (Scenic and Prop Design) and Sara Vandenheuvel (Costume Design). It is co-produced by first-year playwrights: Lori Felipe-Barkin, Tracy Carns, Nurit Chinn, Leslie Gauthier, Utkarsh Rajawat and Madison Wetzell.

Performances are Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th at 8pm at The Brick: 579 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at BrickTheater.com. Crowdfunding donations are accepted via Fractured Atlas. Run time: ~90 minutes.