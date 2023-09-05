 Brooklyn Children's Museum Hosts New Dinosaur Yoga Classes

The three sessions take place on Saturdays, September 16, 23 and 30, from 11:00 to 11:30 AM.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE FLIGHT PATTERNS OF MIGRATORY BIRDS to Open The Neurodivergent New Play Series This Sep Photo 1 THE FLIGHT PATTERNS OF MIGRATORY BIRDS to Open The Neurodivergent New Play Series This September
Late Night TV Writers' to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show Photo 2 Late Night TV Writers' to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show
The Brick Announces Peek Pique Peak Featuring Four Evenings Of Split Bills, Running Septem Photo 3 The Brick Announces Peek Pique Peak Featuring Four Evenings Of Split Bills, Running September 7-10
BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run Photo 4 BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run

 Brooklyn Children's Museum Hosts New Dinosaur Yoga Classes

 Brooklyn Children’s Museum invites children and their caregivers to experience some Jurassic stretches at three new Dinosaur Yoga classes this September – with a backdrop of the Museum’s 9-hole miniature golf course featuring the prehistoric monsters.

Join Danielle Medina, creator of Fit N Play Mama LLC, for a playful Dinosaur Yoga-themed journey in the Museum’s outdoor rooftop space. In this special class, participants will move and stretch their bodies in all kinds of dinosaur ways. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate alongside their children and create meaningful memories while learning fun facts.

The three sessions take place on Saturdays, September 16, 23 and 30, from 11:00 to 11:30 AM. Reserve your spot at https://www.brooklynkids.org/events/dinosaur-yoga/

Danielle Medina created Fit N Play Mama LLC to bridge the gap between adult and children's fitness and nutrition programs. As a certified fitness expert, plant-based nutrition educator, professional public speaker, and busy mom, Danielle has focused on teaching playful movements and engaging cooking demos to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle for families.


Fit N Play Mama LLC offers a holistic range of programs and services designed to elevate parent’s physical and mental well-being. Their offerings include engaging fitness programs, personalized plant-based nutrition coaching, and interactive culinary education workshops. They believe in a comprehensive approach that combines fun, education, and empowerment.

“My intention is that each person will leave my class with an energized body, calm mind, and a smile on their face,” said Danielle Medina, Founder of Fit N Play Mama LLC. “The more playfulness we incorporate into our lives, the more we thrive together!”

To mark the reopening of BCM after its annual September Closure, Jurassic Mini-Golf returns this September 16 through October 1, pairing the classic family pastime with the sights and sounds of large, animatronic dinosaurs—to the delight of dino-loving kids.

Jurassic Mini-Golf is open during the Museum’s regular hours, 10:00 am–5:00 pm, Wednesday through Sunday (the Museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Entry is granted on a first come, first served basis, and are staggered to allow sufficient space for golfers. The final tee time will be at 4:30 pm.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
GHOSTD Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Month Photo
GHOST'D Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Month

New York’s theater scene is going to the ghouls with the arrival of a new scripted comedy, Ghost’D: A Journey Through Time + Space, written and directed by Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland.

2
Late Night TV Writers to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show Photo
Late Night TV Writers' to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show

Amidst the writers' strike, writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show, and The Tonight Show come together for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City -- with each performance packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more!

3
BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run Photo
BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run

Is he man? Or is he banana? The Cavendish banana is stuck in a shipping box, with only his sexy, more flavorful cousin Gros Michel to help him escape. But does the Cavendish even want to leave?

4
NYC Musicians, Poets, And Artists Gather To Pay Tribute To Basquiat At Green-Wood Photo
NYC Musicians, Poets, And Artists Gather To Pay Tribute To Basquiat At Green-Wood

Groundbreaking artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s enduring vision continues to have a profound impact on artists to this day, decades after his untimely death in 1988 at the age of 27. Despite his truncated life and career, each year, thousands of people visit his grave at The Green-Wood Cemetery, leaving behind tokens of devotion, gratitude, and celebration in the form of artwork, letters, and art supplies. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PSIQUE
Irondale (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You