 Brooklyn Children's Museum Hosts New Dinosaur Yoga Classes

Brooklyn Children’s Museum invites children and their caregivers to experience some Jurassic stretches at three new Dinosaur Yoga classes this September – with a backdrop of the Museum’s 9-hole miniature golf course featuring the prehistoric monsters.

Join Danielle Medina, creator of Fit N Play Mama LLC, for a playful Dinosaur Yoga-themed journey in the Museum’s outdoor rooftop space. In this special class, participants will move and stretch their bodies in all kinds of dinosaur ways. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate alongside their children and create meaningful memories while learning fun facts.

The three sessions take place on Saturdays, September 16, 23 and 30, from 11:00 to 11:30 AM. Reserve your spot at https://www.brooklynkids.org/events/dinosaur-yoga/

Danielle Medina created Fit N Play Mama LLC to bridge the gap between adult and children's fitness and nutrition programs. As a certified fitness expert, plant-based nutrition educator, professional public speaker, and busy mom, Danielle has focused on teaching playful movements and engaging cooking demos to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle for families.



Fit N Play Mama LLC offers a holistic range of programs and services designed to elevate parent’s physical and mental well-being. Their offerings include engaging fitness programs, personalized plant-based nutrition coaching, and interactive culinary education workshops. They believe in a comprehensive approach that combines fun, education, and empowerment.

“My intention is that each person will leave my class with an energized body, calm mind, and a smile on their face,” said Danielle Medina, Founder of Fit N Play Mama LLC. “The more playfulness we incorporate into our lives, the more we thrive together!”

To mark the reopening of BCM after its annual September Closure, Jurassic Mini-Golf returns this September 16 through October 1, pairing the classic family pastime with the sights and sounds of large, animatronic dinosaurs—to the delight of dino-loving kids.

Jurassic Mini-Golf is open during the Museum’s regular hours, 10:00 am–5:00 pm, Wednesday through Sunday (the Museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Entry is granted on a first come, first served basis, and are staggered to allow sufficient space for golfers. The final tee time will be at 4:30 pm.