Brave New World Hosts AN EVENING WITH AUSTIN PENDELETON Next Week

Brooklyn’s Brave New World Repertory Theatre will host a special program, An Evening with Austin Pendleton, featuring an intimate Q & A with Pendleton, the legendary actor, director, playwright, and esteemed acting teacher (50 years at HB Studio).

Pendleton has had a remarkable 60-year career. Currently, he is performing in The Night of the Iguana at directed by Emily Mann. Most recently his theatrical appearances in New York have included Life Sucks, The Minutes, and The Pianist. With over 150 film credits, he’s best known for his supporting roles — the nerdy musicologist in “What’s Up, Doc?”; Charles Durning’s shy sidekick in “The Muppet Movie”; Gurgle, in “Finding Nemo”; the stuttering public defender in “My Cousin Vinny.”

As a director, Pendleton has helmed several Tony-nominated shows, including The Little Foxes, Spoils of

War, and Shelter. His plays are Booth, Uncle Bob, and Orson’s Shadow have all been produced in New York, around the

country, and in Europe.

Claire Beckman, producing artistic director of Brave New World Rep, says “Austin Pendleton is that rare actor who never stops working, is universally loved in the industry, recognizable to almost everyone… and yet, because he excels in supporting role as the sidekick who often steals the show, he isn’t a household name like some Hollywood actors.”

Beckman says she thinks industry professionals and fans, will “delight in the opportunity to ask this venerable man of the theater what he thinks about the state of our art form, and his reflections on his six-decade-long career. I personally have so many questions for him – how he sustained such an extraordinary career, and what he thinks about the state of American Theater post-Covid.”

The evening event promises not only a Q&A session moderated by Beckman, but also a chance to enjoy a glass of wine and some light refreshments.

Beckman has a close connection to and deep admiration for Pendleton, having recently played his wife in "The Pianist," Emily Mann's acclaimed adaptation of Władysław Szpilman's memoir at George Street Playhouse.