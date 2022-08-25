Battle of Brooklyn Day to Take Place at The Green-Wood Cemetery This Weekend

On Sunday, August 28th from 11am to 3pm, visitors of all ages can step back in time to the revolutionary era through Green-Wood's commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn, fought in 1776 on land where The Green-Wood Cemetery now stands. The Battle of Brooklyn was the first battle of the American Revolution following the signing of the Declaration of Independence. With 40,000 soldiers engaged in this battle, it was also the largest of the entire war.

To explore the complicated and dynamic world of America in the 1700s, Green-Wood will present an afternoon for the whole family, with historical interpreters, demonstrations, and storytelling. The outdoor event is presented in partnership with the New-York Historical Society, the Wyckoff House Museum, and the Center for Brooklyn History as part of Battle Week, which is organized by our friends at Old Stone House.

Kids and adults will be able to:

Meet living historians representing the 6th United States Colored Troops (otherwise known as the 1st Rhode Island Regiment), soldier Deborah Sampson (portrayed by Judith Kalaora of History at Play), and General George Washington (portrayed by Michael Grillo). See demonstrations, go inside Washington's marquee tent, and learn what it was like to be on a revolutionary battlefield.

Join historical interpreters from the New-York Historical Society and DiMenna Children's History Museum as they bring to life the stories of freedom seekers living during the American Revolution. Learn how freedom seekers (self-emancipated, formerly enslaved people) navigated uncharted terrain, sustained themselves and traveled throughout the region. Engage in discussion with the freedom seekers about their views on some revolutionaries who fought for independence for themselves while enslaving others.

Enjoy lively, interactive storytelling about the Battle of Brooklyn and more revolutionary subjects with acclaimed storyteller Jonathan Kruk of the Hudson River Ramblers.

Take a walk up to Battle Hill where Green-Wood educators will lead hands-on activities about the importance of the statue of Minerva, which salutes the Statue of Liberty and was placed in commemoration of this battle. Make a wreath to leave on the battle monument, make a wish for our nation's future, try eighteenth-century handwriting with a quill and ink, and more.

Explore different perspectives on the war inspired by materials from the Center for Brooklyn History's collections, and make a pin button representing you and your views to take home.

The Battle of Brooklyn was a pivotal engagement between George Washington's Continental Army and British troops. As the highest point in Brooklyn, Battle Hill (now part of Green-Wood) offered a critical vantage point to General Washington. The Americans were badly outmatched, yet through skill and luck, survived to fight another day. This event will offer a glimpse into what life was like in 1776 Brooklyn, offering perspectives on the war from those fighting, those enslaved, and revolutionary leaders.

"Many New Yorkers are surprised to discover that the largest battle of the American Revolution was fought in part right here on the grounds of The Green-Wood Cemetery. We are very proud, every year, to share its history with our visitors. This year, we're offering an even deeper look into what independence and liberty meant then and now," said Rachel Walman, Green-Wood's director of education.

The event is free and open to all. Registration is recommended, but not required, and masks are encouraged. Water will be available by the Gothic Arch and along Battle Avenue.

Reservations: click here or go to www.green-wood.com/calendar. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.