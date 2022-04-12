BORDERLAND By Natalie Elizabeth Weiss Comes to Brooklyn

On Wednesday May 25th, the first person to ever put the words "female orgasm" in print will finally get her day in the sun. That person is Ida C. Craddock, a real-life 19th century sexologist who, in addition to her groundbreaking sex education work, was an avowed Spiritualist who claimed to be married to an angel. BORDERLAND is a pop opera that merges the harmonic tension of contemporary classical music, the delicious ring of musical theater voices and an other-worldly blend of electronics and texture. Using dichotomous sound and historical fact, BORDERLAND tells the story of an eccentric woman's quest for reproductive autonomy and personal freedom. By exploring Ida's struggle for liberty, we find surprising similarities between the polarizing politics of the 19th-Century and the world we live in today.

A comedic tragedy, BORDERLAND is written and composed by Natalie Elizabeth Weiss, the powerhouse behind viral sensation Baby DJ School and critically lauded electro-musical Camp Wanatachi. For its first ever showing, BORDERLAND will be presented as a concert reading performed by string quartet The Rhythm Method, percussionist Shayna Dunkelman, and ten vocalists, including Weiss herself as Ida Craddock. The concert is being directed by Mia Walker (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress), music directed by Fernanda Douglas (Camp Wanatachi), and stage managed by Carrie Boyd (Sleep No More). Learn more and buy tickets at www.BORDERLANDLIVE.com

.Robyn Parrish (HBO's Gossip Girl), Ryan Andes (Big Fish on Broadway), and Bill English (Anything Goes on Broadway with Sutton Foster), Kristian Espiritu (HBO's Love Life), Hannah Eakin, and others to be announced.

The work of composer/librettist/DJ/educator Natalie Elizabeth Weiss has been performed at Carnegie Hall, LaMaMa ETC, BAM, Dixon Place, Joe's Pub, LPR, PS1, the Munch Museum (Oslo) and throughout South America, Europe and Asia. It has been described as "hilariously subversive" (NY Magazine), "endlessly impressive" (The Advocate) and "refreshing and uplifting" (TimeOut NY). It was officially recommended by The New York Times, The Village Voice and Playbill.com. Additionally, she has collaborated with members of Wooster Group, Elevator Repair Service, Fischerspooner, and International Contemporary Ensemble.