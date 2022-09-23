Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BAM to Present Fall Concert Series at Fort Greene Park Featuring Chief Adjuah, Taylor McFerrin and Friends & More

Since its debut in 1995, the series has become a favorite destination for Brooklyn music lovers.

Sep. 23, 2022  

BAM Live at Fort Greene Park, is a free concert series that brings Brooklyn residents together for live outdoor music and performances. The series continues BAM's over two-decade-old tradition of celebrating R&B, soul, jazz, funk, pop, blues, rock, electronica, spoken word, and more. Produced by Danny Kapilian, this year's concerts will take place over two weekends-Saturdays and Sundays, October 1 & 2 and October 8 & 9.

BAM Live at Fort Greene Park will boast an electrifying artist lineup, including genre-bending New Orleans-born trumpeter Chief Adjuah, formerly Christian Scott + Moor Mother (Oct 1); jazz/soul/electronic musician and producer Taylor McFerrin featuring Big Yuki and J. Hoard (Oct 2); visionary artist and drummer Jack DeJohnette his quartet and a host of musical friends (Oct 8); Ivan Neville with special guests Eric Krasno and Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph (Oct 9); and more.

Since its debut in 1995, the series has become a favorite destination for Brooklyn music lovers. Past performers include Andra Day, PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Wilson Pickett, Nona Hendryx, Ashford and Simpson, Dr. John, Angelique Kidjo, Vernon Reid, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Van Hunt, Savion Glover, Marcus Miller, Richie Havens, and more. The series illustrates how Black music artists have been the driving force behind much of American cultural history and heritage.

In its 27th season, BAM's longest-running music series returns to Fort Greene Park, a beacon in Brooklyn's Greene/Clinton Hill neighborhood. A multitude of influential musicians have called this area home, including Erykah Badu, Max Roach, Randy Weston, Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Betty Carter, Yasiin Bey, Bill Lee, Digable Planets, Lisa Fischer, Talib Kweli, Vernon Reid, Justine Skye, Rev. Hezekiah Walker, Toshi Reagon, and Carla Cook, to name a few.

All concerts are free of charge. RSVPs are not required but encouraged to stay up-to-date on the news about the series. The concert stage is located on Myrtle Avenue lawn at Fort Greene Park. Visit BAM.org for more information.


Regional Awards


