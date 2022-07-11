BAM Presents Nana Mensah's Award-Winning QUEEN OF GLORY This Month

Beginning July 15, BAM presents Nana Mensah's debut feature film Queen of Glory. Premiering on the festival circuit in 2021, the film garnered seven awards, including Best New Narrative Director at the Tribeca Film Festival. Grounded in humor and authenticity, Queen of Glory brings forth a powerful new voice in American cinema.

Written, directed, and starring Mensah, the film follows Sarah (played by Mensah), a molecular neuro oncology postdoc at Columbia, who's ready to abandon her degree to follow her married boyfriend to Ohio. Sarah's plans change dramatically when her Ghanian-American mother suddenly passes-leaving behind her Christian bookstore in the Bronx and a funeral to oversee. As Sarah's new life unfolds, she finds community and support in the neighborhood that her mother loved. "Mensah evokes the intricate ties that bind immigrants to their heritages, and the way those connections can both aid and hinder personal growth and progress" (Variety). A Film Movement release.

Mensha joins us Fri, July 15 for a post-screening Q&A, moderated by Lupita Nyong'o.

For additional information, please contact Lindsay Brayton at lbrayton@bam.org

Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film.