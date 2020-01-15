BAM Announces YOURS THEIRS OURS - New Season Of 16 Engagements

BAM Artistic Director David Binder today announced programming for Yours Theirs Ours, a new season of 16 engagements by dynamic artists across the artistic spectrum-with many making their BAM debuts. Engagements will run from March 23-June 30 and will be presented in all of BAM's venues and off-site.

Binder said, "Yours Theirs Ours features a group of diverse, global and local artists who challenge us with fresh ideas from new perspectives. Their compelling work gives voice to those silenced and without power. Individually, these choreographers, directors, writers, composers, and visual artists address and reflect the challenges of our time; collectively, they create a resonant and welcoming season for everyone."

"We are thrilled by the innovation and ingenuity of David Binder's first year of programming," said BAM President Katy Clark. "Yours Theirs Ours offers a wide range of creative experiences by artists exploring urgent issues. BAM is appreciative of Bloomberg Philanthropies' continued leadership as season sponsor and grateful to all of the supporters who make our programs possible."

Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale on February 11. BAM members may purchase subscriptions on January 28, and single tickets on February 4. For BAM patrons, subscription and single tickets are on sale January 28.

Yours Theirs Ours programs

March

BLKNWS

Kahlil Joseph

Lungs

Old Vic, London; Duncan MacMillan, Matthew Warchus

PROTO

Holly Herndon

April

Tiona Nekkia McClodden

Riz Ahmed

Meeting in the Ladies' Room: Black Femme Energy from the 80s, 90s, and Today

Wesley Morris & Jenna Wortham

Set and Reset/Reset & Face In

Candoco, Trisha Brown Dance Company, Yasmeen Godder

Open for Everything

DorkyPark, Constanza Macras

100% Brooklyn

Rimini Protokoll

POWER

Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel Performance Group

May

Long Play

Bang on a Can, Art Ensemble of Chicago, Steve Reich, Dither Big Band

Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd, Jon Brittain

DanceAfrica 2020

Abdel R. Salaam

June

Split Tooth

Tanya Tagag, Kaneza Schaal

Breaking the Waves

Opera Ventures/Scottish Opera, Missy Mazzoli

Everybooty





