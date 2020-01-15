BAM Announces YOURS THEIRS OURS - New Season Of 16 Engagements
BAM Artistic Director David Binder today announced programming for Yours Theirs Ours, a new season of 16 engagements by dynamic artists across the artistic spectrum-with many making their BAM debuts. Engagements will run from March 23-June 30 and will be presented in all of BAM's venues and off-site.
Binder said, "Yours Theirs Ours features a group of diverse, global and local artists who challenge us with fresh ideas from new perspectives. Their compelling work gives voice to those silenced and without power. Individually, these choreographers, directors, writers, composers, and visual artists address and reflect the challenges of our time; collectively, they create a resonant and welcoming season for everyone."
"We are thrilled by the innovation and ingenuity of David Binder's first year of programming," said BAM President Katy Clark. "Yours Theirs Ours offers a wide range of creative experiences by artists exploring urgent issues. BAM is appreciative of Bloomberg Philanthropies' continued leadership as season sponsor and grateful to all of the supporters who make our programs possible."
Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale on February 11. BAM members may purchase subscriptions on January 28, and single tickets on February 4. For BAM patrons, subscription and single tickets are on sale January 28.
Yours Theirs Ours programs
March
BLKNWS
Kahlil Joseph
Lungs
Old Vic, London; Duncan MacMillan, Matthew Warchus
PROTO
Holly Herndon
April
Tiona Nekkia McClodden
Riz Ahmed
Meeting in the Ladies' Room: Black Femme Energy from the 80s, 90s, and Today
Wesley Morris & Jenna Wortham
Set and Reset/Reset & Face In
Candoco, Trisha Brown Dance Company, Yasmeen Godder
Open for Everything
DorkyPark, Constanza Macras
100% Brooklyn
Rimini Protokoll
POWER
Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel Performance Group
May
Long Play
Bang on a Can, Art Ensemble of Chicago, Steve Reich, Dither Big Band
Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd, Jon Brittain
DanceAfrica 2020
Abdel R. Salaam
June
Split Tooth
Tanya Tagag, Kaneza Schaal
Breaking the Waves
Opera Ventures/Scottish Opera, Missy Mazzoli
Everybooty