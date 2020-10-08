BAM Announces Virtual Programs for the Fall

Highlights include V’s (formerly Eve Ensler) That Kindness; a talk with #BlackLivesMatter co-creator Alicia Garza and more.

BAM today announced plans for virtual programs including theater, kids and family, literary, and film events. The fresh slate of offerings include the world premiere of V's (formerly Eve Ensler) That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words; a talk with co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Alicia Garza; the recently rediscovered and restored documentary, Nationtime; and the annual Halloween favorite, BAMboo!

"We're excited to inaugurate our fall offerings with a vigorous commitment to meaningful, agile, and responsive programming across all genres and disciplines-providing a virtual space where artists and the community can come together to process the world around them," says BAM President Katy Clark. "During these challenging and unprecedented times, I'm deeply grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies and to all our donors for their incredible generosity. Their unwavering support is crucial to our next chapter as we expand our mission to be a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas through creative collaboration and newly cultivated relationships with other organizations, artists, and audiences."

As the season progresses, stay tuned for more compelling virtual engagements including a talk with Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson, a special revisiting of BAM's Cambodian Requiem, Bangsokol, and films from Alexander Nanau, Joyce Chopra, Hong Khaou, and others. Please visit bam.org for updates, tickets, and more information.

Theater

That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words

With V (formerly Eve Ensler)

In Support of The Brooklyn Hospital Center's COVID-19 Fund

With help from James Lecense

Music by Morley

Animation by Alixa Garcia

Oct 15 at 7pm (on view for 96 hours)

Free at www.bam.org

That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words is a new virtual play created by American nurses with writer, activist, and performance artist V (formerly known as Eve Ensler), honoring nurses' selfless act of service and revealing raw, passionate testimonies from the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. BAM will virtually present the world premiere at BAM.org on October 15th at 7pm (EST) simultaneously with theaters across the country and will remain publicly posted for 96 hours. In lieu of purchasing a ticket, viewers are encouraged to support those who risk their lives daily to care for their patients during a pandemic by donating to The Brooklyn Hospital Center Covid-19 Fund at any point during the engagement.

Produced in partnership with National Nurses United and California Nurses Association, That Kindness draws from frank, stirring interviews and personal stories that coalesce into a compelling narrative of kindness, confession, and activism tailored to our times. A preeminent cast brings these stories to life as nurses--who V calls "radical angels of the heart". The cast includes Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, LaChanze, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Porter, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson. The production features original music by Morley, whose poignant lyrics capture the essence of the work..."A nation is defined by how its nurses are supplied...how they're treated and if they survive."

In this most important of election years and further channeling That Kindness into a call to action, this production is presented in conjunction with BAM's Get Out the Vote effort.

Presented in cooperation with Abingdon Theatre, A.C.T. San Francisco, American Repertory Theater, Arena Stage, ArtsEmerson, Berkeley Rep, The Billie Holiday, Center Theater Group, Dallas Theatre Center, Fringe Arts, Manhattan Theater Club, NAATCO, New Harmony Project, Peak Performances/Montclair State University, Theatre for a New Audience, 2nd Stage, Stanford Live!, Two River Theater, UCLA CAP, and Wilma Theater.

Talks

Alicia Garza

Launch of The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart

Co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore

Part of Unbound

Oct 21 at 7pm

Tickets: $40 (shipped book); $35 (in-store book pickup); $10 (event only)

As a part of their Unbound series, BAM and Greenlight Bookstore present Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza. Her new book The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart, is the story of one woman's lessons from years of bringing people together to create change. The narrative serves as a new paradigm for change for a new generation of changemakers, from the mind and heart behind one of the most important movements of our time. A leading organizer and one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, Garza has put forth an essential guide to building the type of movements that can address the challenges of our time. The lessons she offers are different from the "rules for radicals" that animated earlier generations of activists, and diverge from the charismatic, patriarchal model of the American Civil Rights Movement. From this, she offers reflections on how making room amongst the woke for those who are still waking can inspire and activate more and more people to join the fight for the world we all deserve. Garza will be joined in conversation during this virtual book launch. The evening will also include an audience Q&A. Tickets are on sale.

BAM and Greenlight Bookstore have partnered to present Unbound, a literary series focusing on book launches and new releases of renowned authors, artists, and public figures. From fiction to memoir, poetry to photography, the series has created dynamic spaces for audiences to engage with critical questions facing society today and celebrate a wide range of narratives and literary forms. Past Unbound authors include Saeed Jones, Malala Yousafzai, Roxane Gay, Dapper Dan, Staceyann Chin, Ina Garten, Elvis Costello, Darnell L. Moore, Gloria Steinem, Neil Gaiman, Arundhati Roy, Kim Gordon, Morgan Parker, Masha Gessen, Rebecca Solnit, and others.

Alicia Garza is an organizer, political strategist, and cheeseburger enthusiast. She is the Principal at the Black Futures Lab and the Black to the Future Action Fund, co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, Strategy & Partnerships Director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and host of the Lady Don't Take No podcast.

Founded in October 2009, Greenlight Bookstore is a general independent bookstore with two store locations in Brooklyn. Through knowledgeable staff, curated book selection, community partnerships, and a robust e-commerce website as well as beautiful bookstore spaces on Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue, Greenlight combines the best traditions of the neighborhood bookstore with a forward-looking sensibility. Greenlight has garnered local, national, and international press coverage for its innovative startup model and its continuing success. In addition to partnering with BAM on the Unbound series, Greenlight hosts literary events. For more information visit greenlightbookstore.com

The launch of The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart will stream live on Zoom. Visit bam.org for more information.

Film

Over the next few months, BAM will continue to screen an exciting selection of contemporary and newly-restored classic films from around the world in their virtual cinema.

La Haine (1995)

Opens Oct 8

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz

Tickets: $12

This explosive tale of simmering unrest on the margins of Paris tracks 24 hours in the lives of three young men-the Jewish Vinz, the black Hubert, and the Arab Saïd-as their rage at an act of police brutality threatens to boil over into violence. A bravura feat of visceral filmmaking, La Haine is a still-stunning look at the deep-rooted racial and economic injustices of French society. This is the premiere of the 25th anniversary 4k restoration of the film. Courtesy of Janus Films. (97 min)

Bamako (2020)

Opens Oct 8

Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako

Tickets: $10

Melé, a bar singer, is married to Chaka, who is out of work. The couple lives in a poor neighborhood of Bamako, the capital of Mali, and is on the verge of a break-up. Meanwhile, a trial court has been set up in their courtyard, initiated by African civil society spokesmen asserting the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are to blame for Africa's poverty woes. Amid the witness pleas and testimonies-which touch on everything from corruption and mismanagement to European colonization (including a cameo by Danny Glover, one of the film's executive producers)-life continues on in the background. Director Abderrahmane Sissako deftly juxtaposes a humanistic view of daily life in Mali with a devastating tableau of global capitalism and its ravaging effects on African societies This is the premiere of a new 4k restoration of the film, courtesy of Icarus Films. (117 min)

Martin Eden (2019)

Opens October 16

Director Pietro Marcello

Tickets: $12

Adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy's history, Martin Eden is a passionate and enthralling narrative fresco in the tradition of the great Italian classics. Martin (played by the marvelously committed Luca Marinelli) is a self-taught proletarian with artistic aspirations who hopes that his dreams of becoming a writer will help him rise above his station and marry a wealthy young university student (Jessica Cressy). The dissatisfactions of working-class toil and bourgeois success lead to political awakening and destructive anxiety in this enveloping, superbly mounted bildungsroman. Courtesy of Kino Lorber. (129 min)

Nationtime (1972)

Opens Oct 22

Director William Greaves

Tickets: $10

Best known for his avant-garde meta-documentary Symbiopsychotaxiplasm, William Greaves (1926-2014) was also the director of over 100 documentary films, the majority focused on African American history, politics, and culture. Nationtime is a report on the National Black Political Convention held in Gary, Indiana, in 1972, a historic event that gathered black voices from across the political spectrum, among them Jesse Jackson, Dick Gregory, Coretta Scott King, Richard Hatcher, Amiri Baraka, Charles Diggs, and H. Carl McCall. Narrated by Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, the film was considered too militant for television broadcast at the time and has since circulated only in an edited 60-minute version. This new 4K restoration from IndieCollect, with funding from Jane Fonda and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, returns the film to its original length and visual quality. Courtesy of Kino Lorber. (80 min)

The Mouth of the Wolf (2009)

Opens Oct 29

Director Pietro Marcello

Tickets: $10

This heart-racing, one-of-a-kind love story interweaves documentary and fiction to portray the romance between a tough guy ex-con and his lover, a transgender woman and recovering heroin addict who has waited 10 years for his release from prison. Set against the crumbling splendor of the Italian port city of Genoa-which becomes a character unto itself-The Mouth of the Wolf is a stirring essay on human connection and its aching absence. Courtesy of Grasshopper Film. (69 min)

Milford Graves Full Mantis (2018)

Opens Nov 5

Director Jake Meginsky, Co-director Neil Young

Tickets: $8

Drummer, avant-garde jazz visionary, inventor, heart researcher, martial arts renegade, and next-level gardener Milford Graves receives a documentary treatment as thrillingly unique and free-form as he is. A kaleidoscope of sound and image edited to its own internal polyrhythms, Milford Graves Full Mantis blends cosmically philosophical interviews with the artist, jaw-dropping archival footage, kung fu interludes, and bioacoustic demonstrations into a spellbinding portrait of an inspiring, one-of-a-kind renaissance man. Courtesy of Cinema Guild. (91 min)

Monsoon (2019)

Opens Nov 13

Director Hong Khaou

Kit (Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. There he meets Lee, his estranged second cousin, Linh, a young Vietnamese student, and arranges an online date that turns into something more with Lewis (Parker Sawyers, Southside With You), an American clothing designer. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he's no longer familiar with, Kit embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness. Courtesy of Strand Releasing. (86 min)

Smooth Talk (1985)

Opens Nov 13

Director Joyce Chopra

New 4k restoration. What starts as a seemingly routine coming-of-age drama reveals itself to be something far darker and more frighteningly ambiguous as a 15-year-old girl (a remarkable Laura Dern), just beginning to explore her sexuality, has a life-altering encounter with a disturbing stranger. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, Smooth Talk was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates' classic short story Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?, itself inspired by the notorious Pied Piper of Tucson murders. Courtesy of Janus Films. (92 min)

Collective (2019)

Opens Nov 20

Director ﻿﻿Alexander Nanau

After an explosive fire claims the lives of 27 people at Bucharest nightclub, Collective, officials reassure the public that surviving victims will receive care in facilities that are "better than in Germany." Weeks later, a rising causality count leads intrepid reporters at the Sports Gazette to investigate. Just as a crucial tip exposes Hexi Pharma, a local firm's culpability, the firm's owner dies under mysterious circumstances and the health minister quietly resigns amid the uproar -but this is only the first chapter in a thrilling, ever-twisting exposé. Closely tracking the efforts of the Gazette team as they methodically discover layer upon layer of fraud and criminal malfeasance, Alexander Nanau's Collective is a fast-paced, real-time detective story about truth, accountability, and the value of an independent press in partisan times. Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures. (109 min)

Visit bam.org for more information.

Kids and Family

BAMboo!

Oct 31, 2pm-4pm

Ages: 4-12

Free

Join in for the 19th year of free, family-friendly Halloween fun. For the first time, their festive Halloween celebration goes virtual inviting audiences near and far. This year's program will feature a live interactive dance party, awe-inspiring makeup transformations, a costume contest, magicians, storytelling, and more.

BAMboo! Will stream live on Zoom and Vimeo. Visit bam.org for more information.

