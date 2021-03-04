BAM Announces Interim Leadership

BAM's Board of Trustees has appointed a team of internal executives-Jennifer Anglade (CFO and Vice President of Finance, and Treasurer of BAM Endowment Trust), Coco Killingsworth (Vice President, Creative Social Impact, and Interim Head, Virtual Programming), and Elizabeth Moreau (Associate Vice President and Senior Producer)- to oversee the institution during its search for new leadership following the departure of Katy Clark, who left to become the Executive Director of The Emily Davie and Joseph S. Kornfeld Foundation as of February 1, 2021.

Longtime Brooklyn residents who are passionately devoted to community engagement and civic empowerment, Anglade, Killingsworth, and Moreau bring an acute understanding of institutional impact to their roles. They will work closely with the staff and board to navigate the organization through a post-pandemic landscape.

"We are extraordinarily lucky to have such an abundance of talent, expertise, and leadership skill within our own ranks," says BAM Board Chair, Nora Ann Wallace. "Jennifer, Coco, and Elizabeth are a potent combination of tenacity, compassion, and business acumen, and they bring to their jobs a formidable mix of institutional knowledge and a progressive vision forward."

Anglade joined BAM in January of 2019. She is an accounting adjunct faculty member at NYU and also is a Board member of the Nonprofit Finance Fund, an organization that helps mission-driven organizations drive positive change both nationally and locally. Previously Anglade was Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at New York Road Runners (NYRR). Prior to NYRR she was the Controller at the Actors Fund. Anglade has also worked for Viacom and began her career at Deloitte as an auditor for financial service clients. She holds a BS in Accounting cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in New York.

Killingsworth joined BAM's executive team in December, 2016. Previously she served as the deputy director/director of programs for Global Kids, Inc., where she managed school-based and after-school global education programs in 35 New York City public schools, and started a small public high school, the High School for Global Citizenship, in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Killingsworth designed the core leadership seminar, was a board member and co-chair of the board for the Sadie Nash Leadership Project, a program for young women. She was a Charles H. Revson Fellow at Columbia University in 2010-11. Killingsworth was also a principal dancer at the ASE Dance Theater Collective, a Brooklyn-based dance company. She holds a BA in History and African Studies from UCLA, and a MA in Education from Harvard University.

Moreau returned to BAM in 2019 after a three-year departure during which she was Director of Production and Operations at St. Ann's Warehouse. She currently oversees all facets of BAM's production, budgets, contracts, and programming operations. Prior to BAM, Moreau was a Production Manager at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival where she managed mainstage productions, Public Lab, Under the Radar, and the Mobile Unit. She has worked for theaters, artists and productions around the world including Siti Company, The Secret City, Soho Rep., Berkeley Rep., Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Wexner Center for the Arts, Theater Archa (Prague), Dublin Festival, B.I.T.E. (London), and the Melbourne International Festival. Moreau has served as a guest lecturer at NYU, Ithaca College, and Columbia University, and earned her BA in Theatre & Rhetoric from Bates College.

The team members each retain their current roles and responsibilities, and will oversee departments and divisions that coincide with, or are an extension of their respective purviews. Together they will lead BAM forward as an equitable, accessible, thriving, world-class arts institution.