BAM And Greenlight Bookstore Present Kimberly Drew And Jenna Wortham in Coversation.

Drew and Wortham will be on hand to discuss their new book Black Futures, December 7.

On Monday, December 7 at 7pm, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and Greenlight Bookstore welcome writer, curator, and activist Kimberly Drew and New York Times Magazine culture writer Jenna Wortham in a livestream conversation on their new book collaboration Black Futures, a visual anthology of Black creativity, identity, and culture.

To celebrate the launch of their new work the co-editors are joined by award-winning writer and activist Raquel Willis and Black Futures contributor Brooklyn artist Naima Green to probe the question: "What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?" Black Futures is a collection of work-featuring images, photos, essays, memes, dialogues, recipes, tweets, poetry, and more-that tells the story of the radical, imaginative, provocative, and gorgeous world that Black creators are bringing forth today.

The evening will also include a showcase of Green's visual work in addition to the discussion about the new archive of collective memory and exuberant testimony, a luminous map to navigate an opaque and disorienting present, and an infinite geography of possible futures. BAM and Greenlight Bookstore will virtually present the highly anticipated discussion as a part of their popular Unbound literary series focusing on book launches and new releases of renowned authors, artists, and public figures.

This livestream event will be ASL interpreted and include Closed Captioning. A portion of ticket revenue from this event will go to The Campaign Against Hunger.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit bam.org.

