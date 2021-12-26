Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Hosts Kwanzaa Celebration

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation announces Kwanzaa celebrations and djembe drum classes for the third consecutive year at the Brooklyn Children's Museum, December 26-30, 2021. Join Asase Yaa at the Museum's 14th annual Kwanzaa celebration-the largest family event in the city-and explore Kwanzaa's seven principles with vibrant performances, workshops, art projects, and celebratory cuisine throughout the week. For tickets and more information, visit brooklynkids.org/kwanzaa/.

Umoja - Sounds and Movements of Africa

Sunday, December 26, 2021

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:20am - 11:00am: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

11:40am - 12:20pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

12:30pm - 1:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:20pm - 3:00pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

3:40pm - 4:20pm: Asase Yaa presents The Story of Kwanzaa and African dance workshop

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Kujichagulia - The Beat of Kwanzaa

Monday, December 27, 2021

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:30am - 11:00am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

12:00pm - 12:25pm: Kwanzaa performance featuring the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:30pm - 2:55pm: Kwanzaa performance featuring the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

4:00pm - 4:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Ujima - Redefining Drums of Passion

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10am-5pm

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

12:00pm - 12:30pm: African dance workshop

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

4:00pm - 4:30pm: African dance workshop

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Ujamaa - Voices of Our Youth

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10am-5pm

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:30am - 10:55am: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

11:00am - 11:15am: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

12:00pm - 12:25pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

12:30pm - 12:45pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:30pm - 2:55pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

3:00pm - 3:15pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

4:00pm - 4:25pm: Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation featuring Sharon Gordon with Jamaican Folktales

4:30pm - 4:45pm: African dance class lead by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Unity Cups and community mural (drop-in program)

Nia - Traditions of Carnival

Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10am-5pm

AM Session: 10am - 1pm

10:30am - 10:55am: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession

11:00am - 11:30am: Djembe drum and rhythm class

11:40am - 12:05pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel Rhythm Section Procession

12:30m - 1:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

10:30am - 12:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Carnival accessories (drop-in program)

PM Session: 2pm - 5pm

2:30pm - 2:55pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

3:40pm - 4:05pm: JouvayFest Hearts of Steel rhythm section procession

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Djembe drum and rhythm class

2:30pm - 4:45pm: ColorLab art workshop - Carnival accessories (drop-in program)

About The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

Asase Yaa ("Mother Earth") began life as the vision of brothers Kofi Osei Williams and Yao Ababio. They pooled their from-childhood experiences, knowledge, community conscience and performance skills to start African dance and drumming workshops in the '90s that grew into thriving summer camps, art schools and spectacular concert performances with outreach to other like-minded dance companies. As the concept expanded, Kofi's future wife Rubie, first joined their dance troupe as a dancer, and later took on a series of administrative positions. They pulled in professionals from all over Africa and the Caribbean to Broadway to participate as educators and consultants to create an affordable program for children, adults, seniors and entire families to partake. For more information, visit: https://www.asaseyaaent.org/