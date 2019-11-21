Artery Presents THE GRUDGENING: A COMEDY SHOW ABOUT (NOT) BURYING THE HATCHET at Secret Location

A special show is coming up on December 7th at 6:00 PM about grudges (we've all got 'em!) and shaking out the cobwebs in anticipation of a phenomenal new year. The Grudgening: A Comedy Show About (not) Burying the Hatchet is brought to you by Artery.com, therefore the private event location is shared upon RSVP to the event.



What better way to spend the holiday season than by rehashing and dredging up long-harbored grudges? That's right, anything that's rubbed you the wrong way or wronged you in the right way is fair game. Got any grudges against historical figures that lived and died 200 years before you were born? Did Capn' Crunch, Captain Planet or any other cartoon sponsor of the military industrial complex irk you as a kid? Have you ever felt personally slighted by an entire sports franchise? If so, you're not gonna want to miss out on this show that'll melt the ice in your heart before the hot cocoa does.



Come watch local comedy performers tell stories and jokes about grudges of every kind, from the mundane and irrational to the petty and unwarranted.



Featuring:

Eitan Levin (Elite Daily)

Lizzie Logan (McSweeney's)

Anita Flores (BuzzFeed)

Ian Goldstein (The New Yorker)

Malia Griggs (The Daily Beast)

Hosted by comedian Andrew Doscas (PopMatters)

Info:

The Grudgening: A Comedy Show About (not) Burying the Hatchet

Sat, December 7th at 6:00pm

$7

Secret Location In Brooklyn (RSVP for Address)

Ticket link: https://artery.is/showcases/the-grudgening





