American Theatre of Actors Presents New Production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA in 48th Season

The Two Gentlemen of Verona is one of Shakespeare's earliest plays and also one of the most rarely performed. It's about betrayal, love and disguise.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Continuing its 48th season, the American Theatre of Actors Classic Series presents a new production of Shakespeare's THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA.

Directed by John Debenedetto and featuring Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Ben Elias, Zachary Freytag, Sam Hardy, Luke Hodgson, David Hoffman, Brian Jennings, Kate Jergensen, Cameron Park Miller, Brandon Raines, Martin Riofrio, Jonel Rodriguez, and Natasha Sahs.

Two best friends, Proteus and Valentine, travel to Milan where they both fall in love with Silvia. Silvia loves Valentine, but Proteus pursues her despite the fact he has a girlfriend at home. No doubt there is a happy ending but how the couples get there … the play's the thing!

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them with a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.

Dec. 13 – 22 (Wednesdays – Saturdays @ 8:00 p.m. and Sundays @3:00 p.m.) with Tickets Available HERE. $20 – $25 (15% off online through Mon Dec 11)




