AN EVENING OF ROMANTIC COMEDY: A BOOK RELEASE SHOW AND PARTY is Coming to Union Hall

In honor of her new book, Build Your Own Romantic Comedy author Lana Schwartz and her co-host Ilana Michelle Rubin have invited some of the funniest comedians in New York City to spend an evening celebrating all that we love (or at least like-like) about the romantic comedy genre: From the meet cute to the happy ending kiss and all of the hijinks in between. Will the adorable bakery go out of business? Will the funny best friend find herself? Can a young comedian still have a meet cute in New York City? Come to the show to find out.

Featuring:

Blythe Roberson (The New Yorker, How to Date Men When You Hate Men)

Iliana Inocencio (AzN PoP!, Orange is the New Black)

Taylor Garron (Reductress, Vulture)

Meg Stalter (Chris Gethard Presents, The Megan Stalter Show)

Natalie Walker (BoJack Horseman, Search Party)

and more!

Date:

Friday, February 14

Time:

7:30 p.m.

Price:

$8 online/$10 doors

Event Page/Ticket Link:

https://www.unionhallny.com/e/an-evening-of-romantic-comedy-a-book-release-show-party-thing-87636251387/





