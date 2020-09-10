A4 Appoints New Programs and Communications Manager

Ibi brings more than 10 years of experience both as a practicing artist and an arts administrator to his role at A4.

The Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) has announced the appointment of Ibi Ibrahim as Programs and Communications Manager.

Ibi brings more than 10 years of experience both as a practicing artist and an arts administrator to his role at A4. He is the founder of Romooz Foundation, a nonprofit that develops and promotes arts and culture initiatives in Yemen, and a visual artist, filmmaker, and musician. In addition to pursuing his own creative practice, he has worked with Ai Weiwei and has served as the editor of two cultural publications (Al Madaniya Magazine and Yemen Today). He is the recipient of numerous art awards including the Institut Français Artist-in-Residence (Paris) and the Arab Funds for Arts and Culture (Beirut).

As the Programs and Communications Manager, Ibi will be responsible for engaging with the A4 community, managing A4's artist service programs and organizational collaborations, and developing new initiatives to support the Asian American creative community. He will also serve as the main point of contact for managing A4 and partnership communications.

