2022 Jadin Wong Fellowship Recipient Announced

The Asian American Arts Alliance has announced the selection of Marie Lloyd Paspe for its 2022 Jadin Wong Fellowship, which includes a $6,000 unrestricted cash award and eight months of professional development training and career support to foster the next milestone of Paspe's artistic career.

Among this year's competitive applications, the review panel also bestowed a special award, Artist of Exceptional Merit, to recognize Jiemin Yang for the excellence of his work and his leadership in the community. This award provides one-on-one consultations with respected leaders in the dance field and ongoing engagement with A4.

As a tribute to the life and work of renowned Chinese American actress, dancer, and comedienne Jadin Wong (1913-2010), a pioneer and innovator of Asian American performing arts, the Jadin Wong Fellowship is awarded to an early-career, New York City-based Asian American dance artist whose work shows outstanding promise and who may benefit from further professional artistic development. This award is made possible by the Jadin Wong Educational Fund at the New York Community Trust, established to continue her dream of supporting aspiring artists, musicians, and dancers of Asian descent.

Jadin Wong. Photo courtesy of New York Community Trust.

The 2022 Jadin Wong review panel was composed of the following esteemed leaders in the field of dance: Phil Chan, co-founder of Final Bow for Yellowface; Parijat Desai, artist, educator, and director of Parijata Dance Company and Dance In The Round; Marisa Hamamoto, transformation movement artist and founder of Infinite Flow; Annie Heath, dancer, choreographer, and 2021 Jadin Wong Fellow; and Michael Sakamoto, artist, scholar, curator, educator and Director of the Asian and Asian American Arts and Culture Program and Performing Arts Curator at the UMass Amherst Fine Arts Center.

Left to right: Phil Chan, Parijat Desai, Marisa Hamamoto, Annie Heath, Michael Sakamoto.

"On behalf of the A4 team, I am thrilled to administer this prestigious award in the memory of Jadin Wong," said Lisa Gold, A4's Executive Director. "﻿Marie is an exceptional and vibrant artist who shares Jadin's passion for uplifting her community and holding space for their unique experiences. I look forward to supporting and engaging with Marie and her work for a long time to come."

Panelist Phil Chan noted, "There are so few resources dedicated exclusively to supporting AAPI choreographers, which makes the Jadin Wong award so meaningful. The tremendous impact on the artists who have received the fellowship in the past has helped launch the next phases of their creative careers, and I am thrilled that A4 is able to continue to provide this critical resource and recognition to another deserving artist like Marie this year."