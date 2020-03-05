THE TAP PACK ARE HEADING TO QUEENSLAND

GET READY QUEENSLAND - THE TAP PACK ARE HEADING YOUR WAY!

Following sold-out houses on London's West End, the Sydney Opera House, and most recently on tour in the USA, Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK are bringing their high energy, tap comedy show to 16 venues across Queensland this June and July!

Picking up where The Rat Pack left off...THE TAP PACK conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties! Featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce, THE TAP PACK mix slick humour, high energy entertainment and world class tap dance.

Starring some of Australia's finest and most distinguished dancers and singers, THE TAP PACK is Jesse Rasmussen (Hot Shoe Shuffle, Grease, Candy Man), Jordan Pollard (Westside Story,Anything Goes, Singin' in the Rain), Thomas J Egan (Singin in the Rain, Fame The Musical, The Great Gatsby) and Tom Struik (West Side Story, Boys in the Band, Kylie Minogue).

"It has been amazing to take this show around the world, where the audience reaction has been so positive, but there is nothing quite like a Queensland audience! Both Tom Struik and I are looking forward to performing to our home crowds. Go the Maroons!"

Armed with their lovable on-stage larrikinisms, they sing - they dance - they joke! They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style that the whole family can enjoy.

Dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, THE TAP PACK is "old school cool" from the new kings of swing.

TOUR DATES JUNE/JULY 2020

Town: Ipswich

Venue: Ipswich Civic Centre

Date/Time: 9 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 3810 6100

Ticket link: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au

Town: Logan

Venue: Logan Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 10 June@ 7.30pm

Bookings: 3412 5626

Ticket link: https://www.loganentertainmentcentre.com.au

Town: Redcliffe

Venue: Redcliffe Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 11 June@ 7.30pm

Bookings: 3283 0407

Ticket link: https://www.redcliffeentertainmentcentre.com.au

Town: Toowoomba

Venue: Empire Theatre

Date/Time: 12 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 1300 855 835

Ticket link: https://www.empiretheatre.com.au

Town: Gold Coast

Venue: HOTA

Date/Time: 13 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 5558 8400

Ticket link: https://www.hota.com.au

Town: Cairns

Venue: Cairns Performing Arts Centre

Date/Time: 16 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 1300 855 835

Ticket link: https://www.cairnsperformingartscentre.com.au

Town: Ayr

Venue: Burdekin Theatre

Date/Time: 17 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4783 9880

Ticket Link: https://www.burdekintheatre.com.au

Town: Mackay

Venue: Mackay Entertainment Convention Centre

Date/Time: 18 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4961 9777

Ticket link: https://www.themecc.com.au

Town: Gladstone

Venue: Gladstone Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 19 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4972 2822

Ticket link: https://gladstoneentertainment.com

Town: Bundaberg

Venue: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Date/Time: 20 June @7.30pm

Bookings: 07 4130 4100

Ticket link: https://events.bundabergregion.org

Town: Maryborough

Venue: Brolga Theatre

Date/Time: 21 June @ 2pm

Bookings: 07 4122 6060

Ticket link: https://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au

Town: Cleveland

Venue: Redland Performing Arts Centre

Date/Time: 25 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 3829 8131

Tickets: https://tickets.rpac.com.au

Town: Lismore

Venue: City Hall

Date/Time: 26 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 1300 066 772

Ticket link: https://lismorecityhall.com.au

Town: Noosa

Venue: The J

Date/Time: 27 June @ 7.30pm

Bookings: 07 5329 6560

Ticket link: https://www.thej.com.au

Town: Caloundra

Venue: The Events Centre

Date/Time: 28th June @ 2pm

Bookings: 07 5491 4240

Ticket link: https://theeventscentre.com.au

Town: Brisbane

Venue: Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Date/Time: 30 June -4 July (Tues 6.30pm; Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm & 7.30pm;

Thurs 7.30pm)

Bookings: 136 246

Ticket link: https://www.qpac.com.au





