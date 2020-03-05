THE TAP PACK ARE HEADING TO QUEENSLAND
Following sold-out houses on London's West End, the Sydney Opera House, and most recently on tour in the USA, Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK are bringing their high energy, tap comedy show to 16 venues across Queensland this June and July!
Picking up where The Rat Pack left off...THE TAP PACK conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties! Featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce, THE TAP PACK mix slick humour, high energy entertainment and world class tap dance.
Starring some of Australia's finest and most distinguished dancers and singers, THE TAP PACK is Jesse Rasmussen (Hot Shoe Shuffle, Grease, Candy Man), Jordan Pollard (Westside Story,Anything Goes, Singin' in the Rain), Thomas J Egan (Singin in the Rain, Fame The Musical, The Great Gatsby) and Tom Struik (West Side Story, Boys in the Band, Kylie Minogue).
"It has been amazing to take this show around the world, where the audience reaction has been so positive, but there is nothing quite like a Queensland audience! Both Tom Struik and I are looking forward to performing to our home crowds. Go the Maroons!"
Armed with their lovable on-stage larrikinisms, they sing - they dance - they joke! They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style that the whole family can enjoy.
Dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, THE TAP PACK is "old school cool" from the new kings of swing.
TOUR DATES JUNE/JULY 2020
Town: Ipswich
Venue: Ipswich Civic Centre
Date/Time: 9 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 3810 6100
Ticket link: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au
Town: Logan
Venue: Logan Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 10 June@ 7.30pm
Bookings: 3412 5626
Ticket link: https://www.loganentertainmentcentre.com.au
Town: Redcliffe
Venue: Redcliffe Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 11 June@ 7.30pm
Bookings: 3283 0407
Ticket link: https://www.redcliffeentertainmentcentre.com.au
Town: Toowoomba
Venue: Empire Theatre
Date/Time: 12 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 1300 855 835
Ticket link: https://www.empiretheatre.com.au
Town: Gold Coast
Venue: HOTA
Date/Time: 13 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 5558 8400
Ticket link: https://www.hota.com.au
Town: Cairns
Venue: Cairns Performing Arts Centre
Date/Time: 16 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 1300 855 835
Ticket link: https://www.cairnsperformingartscentre.com.au
Town: Ayr
Venue: Burdekin Theatre
Date/Time: 17 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4783 9880
Ticket Link: https://www.burdekintheatre.com.au
Town: Mackay
Venue: Mackay Entertainment Convention Centre
Date/Time: 18 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4961 9777
Ticket link: https://www.themecc.com.au
Town: Gladstone
Venue: Gladstone Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 19 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4972 2822
Ticket link: https://gladstoneentertainment.com
Town: Bundaberg
Venue: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Date/Time: 20 June @7.30pm
Bookings: 07 4130 4100
Ticket link: https://events.bundabergregion.org
Town: Maryborough
Venue: Brolga Theatre
Date/Time: 21 June @ 2pm
Bookings: 07 4122 6060
Ticket link: https://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au
Town: Cleveland
Venue: Redland Performing Arts Centre
Date/Time: 25 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 3829 8131
Tickets: https://tickets.rpac.com.au
Town: Lismore
Venue: City Hall
Date/Time: 26 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 1300 066 772
Ticket link: https://lismorecityhall.com.au
Town: Noosa
Venue: The J
Date/Time: 27 June @ 7.30pm
Bookings: 07 5329 6560
Ticket link: https://www.thej.com.au
Town: Caloundra
Venue: The Events Centre
Date/Time: 28th June @ 2pm
Bookings: 07 5491 4240
Ticket link: https://theeventscentre.com.au
Town: Brisbane
Venue: Cremorne Theatre, QPAC
Date/Time: 30 June -4 July (Tues 6.30pm; Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm & 7.30pm;
Bookings: 136 246
Ticket link: https://www.qpac.com.au