SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS Returns to QPAC This Holiday Season

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s festive celebration, Spirit of Christmas, will return to the iconic Concert Hall on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 December 2024.

Spirit of Christmas, QPAC’s longest running event, is a celebration of the true meaning of the season; an occasion to connect and reflect on the year that has passed and embrace the season’s enduring message of peace, love and joy.

Headlining the 2024 season will be Rachael Beck (Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret, The Sound of Music), Alinta Chidzey (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, CHICAGO, West Side Story), and Josh Piterman(Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera).

The star-studded line up will be supported by Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Queensland Youth Orchestra, conducted by Simon Kenway, and the exquisite voices of the Spirit of Christmas Choir and Voices of Birralee. Soloist Nick Smith will make his Spirit of Christmas debut after recently completing his studies at the Academy of Excellence in Musical Theatre, Griffith University.

The jam-packed festive celebration will also see the return a full two-hour program of entertainment, which hasn’t been experienced since 2019.

Rachael Beck, Alinta Chidzey, and Josh Piterman are no strangers to QPAC stages, with countless appearances in much-loved major musicals and alongside Queensland’s orchestras and opera companies. All three performers are looking forward to celebrating with QPAC audiences.

“I am delighted to return to the stage at QPAC; it is one of my favourite places to perform. I can’t wait to see the shining faces in the audience at Spirit of Christmas and celebrating all the blessings we have together,” Beck said.

"Singing Christmas carols with the illustrious Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Queensland Youth Orchestra, alongside the stunning voices of the Spirit of Christmas Choir and Voices of Biralee, has to be one of my favourite events to be part of. Being my third time back, I keep returning because of the joyous festive spirit, making it feel like my home away from home,” Chidzey said.

“I can’t wait to get back to QPAC and return to Brisbane for what will be my third Spirit of Christmasconcert. This is my favourite concert on the Christmas calendar and really, the title says it all: it upholds the true spirit of Christmas. For me that means; joy, hope, connection, respect, inclusivity, great music and above all: love,” Piterman said.

Spirit of Christmas is one of QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas’ most treasured events of the year and it has evolved into an annual tradition for many Queensland families.

“The first Spirit of Christmas performance was in 1987, and since this time, the festive celebration has established a special place in the hearts of our community. It’s heartwarming to see how people have grown up with the concert and have a significant connection to the experience,” he said.

“I am very proud of how Spirit of Christmas brings people together year after year and reminds us of the important things in life. We cherish being regarded as a place of celebration, joy and festivity.”

For audiences across Queensland, the annual Spirit of Christmas free stream (a full recording of the concert) via QPAC’s Digital Stage returns from 5pm Christmas Eve until 5pm Boxing Day.

Tickets for Spirit of Christmas are now selling fast. Learn more via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

