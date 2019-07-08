Nicole Car and Etienne Dupuis Team Up For Recital at QPAC

Adored Australian soprano Nicole Car unites with her husband, internationally acclaimed baritone Etienne Dupuis, and outstanding pianist Jayson Gillham for a recital of romantic opera arias and duets in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Concert Hall on Sunday 11 August 2019.

Car and Dupuis, lauded for their recent performances in the Metropolitan Opera's production of La Bohème, are sure to delight Queensland opera fans with this final concert in their Australian recital series tour in QPAC's Concert Hall presented by QPAC and Andrew McKinnon with Opera Queensland.

Praised by the New York Times for her "fine-grained tone and nuanced acting", Car has quickly established herself as one of the most brilliant stars in today's operatic firmament, regularly performing at top opera houses across the globe, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. She won Best Female Performer in an Opera in the 2016 Helpmann Awards for her role in Verdi's Luisa Miller.

Applauded for his "suave, empathetic baritone" and his "refined, charismatic" stage presence by the New York Times, French Canadian Dupuis has already made a name for himself on the international stage and now makes his Queensland debut.

Joining husband and wife, Car and Dupuis, Queensland born now London based, Jayson Gillham is recognised as one of the finest pianists of his generation. With his compelling performances and abiding elegance, Gillham is in high demand and regularly performs with some of the world's leading orchestras.

Tour co-presenter, Andrew McKinnon, said he was excited to present this eagerly anticipated collaboration. "In the world of opera, it is difficult for a husband and wife to co-ordinate their performance and travel schedules, but it is even more so when they are as in-demand internationally as Nicole Car and Etienne Dupuis.

"I am thrilled that they accepted my invitation to tour together and I am even more delighted by the enchanting recital programme they have prepared with the equally acclaimed pianist Jayson Gillham. Their performance will captivate all lovers of opera, art song and romance," said Mr McKinnon.

A program of exquisite French and Spanish songs will entrance audiences with arias and duets from Gounod's Faust and Verdi's Il trovatore, as well as solo performances by Gillham of works by Debussy and Granados.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience this intimate recital with one of Australia's leading modern operatic exports, Nicole Car, with husband Etienne Dupuis accompanied by pianist Jayson Gillham.

Tickets to Nicole Car in Recital in QPAC's Concert Hall on Sunday, 11 August 2019 are on sale now. To book go to qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories

More Hot Stories For You