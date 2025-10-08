NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Comes To Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, four illusionists will unleash Now You See Me Live. Inspired by Lionsgate's global hit Now You See Me film franchise and brought to life by the producers of the record-breaking phenomenon The Illusionists, the cutting-edge production will take up residence in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall from 8 to 18 January 2026.



A world-class magic ensemble – inspired by the film's characters, the “Four Horsemen” – will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy. Assembling from around the globe, they bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to this Australian premiere season. The Australian tour will open at the Sydney Opera House before making its way to QPAC and then to Crown Perth.



Redefining the expectations of stage magic, the “Four Horsemen” are:

Adam Trent (USA) – Harnessing the power of technology and deceptive sleight of hand, Trent has become a modern magical force by translating his skills from stage to screen to social media.

Pablo Cánovas (Spain) – An international prodigy, Cánovas' spellbinding mastery earned him the titles of “Golden Magician”, “Magician D'Or”, and “Heir of Illusion”.

Andrew Basso (Italy) – A true daredevil known for his death-defying acts, Basso became the first and youngest Italian to win the World Escape Championship.

Gabriella Lester (Canada) – At just 22, the quick-witted Lester is the youngest and only female Horseman, who mastered Houdini's upside down straight-jacket escape when she was only 14.

Combined, the quartet have performed in thousands of shows in hundreds of cities – including sell-out residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas – and have left spellbound audiences questioning the realms of possibility in their wake.



QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said, “The next summer blockbuster is breaking out of the cinema and onto the stage when Now You See Me Live appears in QPAC's Concert Hall in January. With the awe-inspiring cast and creative teams behind it, this is guaranteed to be a breathtaking event where you won't want to miss a trick.”



Simon Painter, Creative Producer said, “Now You See Me Live pushes the boundaries of stage magic to the absolute edge, making the impossible possible in front of your very eyes. Together we've created a show with truly mind-blowing artistry at epic scale and we can't wait for audiences to experience the magic – live!”



Lionsgate's President, Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown said, “Fans are mesmerized by the showmanship, spectacle, and skill of the Four Horsemen in the Now You See Me movies, and we are thrilled for audiences to experience the magic of the franchise live on stage.”



Lionsgate's $670 million Now You See Me franchise includes two hit film installments, with a third—from director Ruben Fleischer and a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, based on a story by Eric Warren Singer—coming to theaters this November. Now You See Me Live is based on characters that were created by Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt.



Now You See Me Live is brought to the stage by Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Tim Lawson (Executive Producer), Ash Jacks (McCready) (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), and Enzo Weyne (Illusion Director). Now You See Me Live is based on characters that were created by Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt.