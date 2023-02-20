Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear in a Special Q&A at QPAC

The event is on March 5, hosted by journalist Leigh Sales.

Feb. 20, 2023  
What are the music theatre easter eggs in HAMILTON? When reading Ron Chernow's epic biography about Alexander Hamilton, what was the lightbulb moment that took it to the stage? How did the lyrics to My Shot, Helpless and One Last Time manifest?

Fans of the Tony, Grammy, Emmy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning creator of HAMILTON, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the multi-award winning musical are invited to be 'in the room where it happens' when Leigh Sales asks these questions and more at a very special event at The Lyric Theatre, QPAC on March 5.

A limited number of tickets will be made available for die-hard fans of the show to witness the interview. Miranda and Sales will also be joined on the stage by Australia's Alexander Hamilton, Jason Arrow, who will share his experience of playing the role in Australia.

Fans will be able to enter to win tickets to the event, which will be free of charge, from 10am AEST today until 10am AEST on Wednesday, February 22 via qpac.com.au.

Winners will be drawn on February 22 and notified by email.

The Brisbane season of HAMILTON at QPAC's Lyric Theatre, which must close on April 23, marks the final season for the show in Australia before it begins its international tour in Auckland from May 26.

The Australian company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Martha Berhane as Eliza Hamilton, Callan Purcell as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Sami Afuni as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Wern Mak as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Shewit Belay, Justin Bryant, Olivia Carniato, Celine Cleveland, Lachlan Dearing, Simon Fairweather, Alexander Ferguson, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Zelia Rose, Emmy Saheki, Trevor Santos, Tainga Savage, Terrance Spencer, Dayton Tavares, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

A filmed version of the original Broadway cast was released on Disney+ on 3 July 2020.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.



