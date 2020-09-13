Brisbane's Newest Theatre Venue Launches With QLD Premiere Of VINCENT RIVER By Philip Ridley

The show plays from 13 - 31 October for 13 performances only.

The Curators' timely revival of Philip Ridley's modern masterpiece VINCENT RIVER debuts at CHRIST CHURCH, Brisbane's newest, inner-city, indie theatre venue, from 13 - 31 October for 13 performances only.

Vincent River is dead and seventeen-year-old Davey has been shadowing Anita since her son's death. A mother.... a stranger... denials, lies, half-truths and shocking disclosures. The confrontation is brutal. Why is he so traumatised? Why has he been following her? Why is he so hungry for the details of Vincent's life?

The dramatic tension of this 80-minute, taut, two-hander ramps up as Davey's account of events is subjected to the devastating and unrelenting logic of a grieving mother's scrutiny. Seeking comfort, absolution, understanding, and bound together by the memory of Vincent, these two accuse, excuse, plead and bear witness.

Brought to you by the team that created Uncle Vanya, The Quighting Time, The Third Beauty, and Ghosts, this chamber piece is a timely and thrilling piece of theatre.

Under the incisive direction of Michael Beh and featuring TCT mainstay ensemble members Amanda McErlean and Patrick Shearer, Vincent River is a mesmerising and compelling denunciation of society's fear of difference.

Beh is relishing the challenge of what he describes as a "brilliant, fierce piece of writing." A highly-experienced director, he explained that The Curators' Theatre prides itself on presenting vibrant work that is politically and aesthetically charged. "To be able to stage the Queensland premiere of a play that has intrigued audiences internationally is fantastic." said Beh.

"The play was written over 20 years ago and yet the story resonates today because love is love, and yet intolerance still abounds." Said Beh. "While the LGBTQI message in the play is of importance, the significance of the play goes beyond this. It's about connection and intersection of humanity."

Making the occasion even more note-worthy will be the debut of Brisbane's newest indie theatre venue (and TCT home), Christ Church. This beautiful, historic, richly-timbered space is the ideal setting for socially-distanced playgoers to enjoy, once again, the intimacy of live theatre.

This uncompromising, edgy play has been moving audiences since its first staging and continues to connect deeply in sell out revivals, most recently Trafalgar Studio's production in the heart of London's West End. This is a MUST SEE production that reignites our passion for quality theatre that speaks to our shared humanity.

TCT's season runs from 13-31 October. Show starts 7:30pm at Christ Church, 9 Chippendall St, Milton, with tickets available at www.curators.com.au. Parking available.

Ticket prices are Adult $42, Preview/Concessions/Under 25s/ARC $34, MEAA/Actors' Benevolent Fund $10, Early Bird (finishes 22 September) $30.

