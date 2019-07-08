2019 Queensland Music Festival Launches

The M Agency, a media, content and creative agency, has today announced their appointment to handle the 2019 Queensland Music Festival.

The agency won the business following a competitive pitch against unnamed agencies. The incumbent agency is Ogilvy and billings are undisclosed.

For over 20 years Queensland Music Festival has delivered the gift of music to over a million people across more than 100 locations throughout Queensland. Since its inception the Festival has grown from a biennial state-wide event to a creator of annual festivals and events, and will be producing over 800 live music experiences for the 2019 Festival. By its geography, length, participation and attendance, the Queensland Music Festival is the largest live music festival in the world.

Over three weeks from 5th to 28th July, the Festival will unfold in an unforgettable musical journey through the cities, regions and remote corners of Queensland. From the large outdoor opera experience to intimate and bespoke concerts, world premieres, and mass community participation projects, it will be a unique musical experience like no other.

The M Agency was appointed to deliver creative services inclusive of, yet not limited to, ideation, creative concepting, campaign development, logo design, brand guidelines, editorial design and various collateral materials for rollout.

Linda Gordon, Director of Marketing & Communications, Queensland Music Festival said: "The M Agency team has been an absolute pleasure to work with. I was looking for a creative agency that completely understood our business and could deliver fresh and compelling creative. I sought out The M Agency, which has proven to be one of the best decisions I have made. The team's ability to connect, take the time to get to know our brand, understand the challenges and our strengths, culminated at the unveiling of our Festival brand."

The M Agency's Founder and CEO Emma Triggs added: "Welcoming new clients to our creative roster is a sheer delight and hearing such positive feedback from them is the icing on the cake. I am very proud of the work we have developed. Our creative team has done a fantastic job and it's this type of work that is attracting more clients to the agency."





