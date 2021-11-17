Theatro São Pedro Orchestra Will Host a New Year's Festival Next Month
Performances run on December 18th and 19th, Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 5 pm.
The Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro presents the closing of the 2021 season on December 18th and 19th, Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 5 pm. The show is part of the New Year's Festival program at Theatro São Pedro and also counts on the presence of the Youth Orchestra and Opera Academy of the Theatro São Pedro. The regency is by Carlos Moreno.
Season Closing
Theatro São Pedro
Orchestra Theatro São Pedro Youth Orchestra Theatro São Pedro
Opera Academy
Carlos Moreno, conducting
Program
PABLO LUNA
El Niño Judio
Opening
De España vengo
GEORGES BIZET
Carmen, Seguidille
Gioachino Rossini
Otello, cats Duet
HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS
Magdalena, Pièce de Resistance
GEORGES BIZET
Fishermen of Pearls Au fond du temple saint
JOHANNES BRAHMMS
Dance Hungarian n.5
JACQUES OFFENBACH
Orpheus in Hell, Duet of the Fly
FRANZ LEHAR
The Happy Widow, Lippen Schweigen
FRANZ LEHAR
Giudetta, Meine Lippen sie küssen so heiss
JOHANN STRAUSS
The
Czardas
Champagne Bat , der König aller weine
Brüderlein und Schwesterlein
RUSSIAN FOLKLORE
Kalinka
FRANZ XAVER GRUBER
Happy Night
Learn more at https://theatrosaopedro.org.br/evento/?id=27896.