Theatro São Pedro Orchestra Will Host a New Year's Festival Next Month

The Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro presents the closing of the 2021 season on December 18th and 19th, Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 5 pm. The show is part of the New Year's Festival program at Theatro São Pedro and also counts on the presence of the Youth Orchestra and Opera Academy of the Theatro São Pedro. The regency is by Carlos Moreno.

Season Closing

Theatro São Pedro

Orchestra Theatro São Pedro Youth Orchestra Theatro São Pedro

Opera Academy

Carlos Moreno, conducting

Program

PABLO LUNA

El Niño Judio

Opening

De España vengo



GEORGES BIZET

Carmen, Seguidille



Gioachino Rossini

Otello, cats Duet



HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS

Magdalena, Pièce de Resistance



GEORGES BIZET

Fishermen of Pearls Au fond du temple saint



JOHANNES BRAHMMS

Dance Hungarian n.5



JACQUES OFFENBACH

Orpheus in Hell, Duet of the Fly



FRANZ LEHAR

The Happy Widow, Lippen Schweigen



FRANZ LEHAR

Giudetta, Meine Lippen sie küssen so heiss



JOHANN STRAUSS

The

Czardas

Champagne Bat , der König aller weine

Brüderlein und Schwesterlein



RUSSIAN FOLKLORE

Kalinka



FRANZ XAVER GRUBER

Happy Night



Learn more at https://theatrosaopedro.org.br/evento/?id=27896.