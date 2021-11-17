Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatro São Pedro Orchestra Will Host a New Year's Festival Next Month

Performances run on December 18th and 19th, Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 5 pm. 

Nov. 17, 2021  
The Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro presents the closing of the 2021 season on December 18th and 19th, Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 5 pm. The show is part of the New Year's Festival program at Theatro São Pedro and also counts on the presence of the Youth Orchestra and Opera Academy of the Theatro São Pedro. The regency is by Carlos Moreno.

Season Closing

Theatro São Pedro
Orchestra Theatro São Pedro Youth Orchestra Theatro São Pedro
Opera Academy
Carlos Moreno, conducting

Program

PABLO LUNA
El Niño Judio
Opening
De España vengo

GEORGES BIZET
Carmen, Seguidille

Gioachino Rossini
Otello, cats Duet

HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS
Magdalena, Pièce de Resistance

GEORGES BIZET
Fishermen of Pearls Au fond du temple saint

JOHANNES BRAHMMS
Dance Hungarian n.5

JACQUES OFFENBACH
Orpheus in Hell, Duet of the Fly

FRANZ LEHAR
The Happy Widow, Lippen Schweigen

FRANZ LEHAR
Giudetta, Meine Lippen sie küssen so heiss

JOHANN STRAUSS
The
Czardas
Champagne Bat , der König aller weine
Brüderlein und Schwesterlein

RUSSIAN FOLKLORE
Kalinka

FRANZ XAVER GRUBER
Happy Night

Learn more at https://theatrosaopedro.org.br/evento/?id=27896.


