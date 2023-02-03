TUNEL DO AMOR (Tunnel of Love) Brings the Romantic Atmosphere of the 50s to Teatro Liberdade
By Claudio Erlichman. Based on the novel “A Moreninha”, the production runs from February 04th through March 26th.
The show is based on the novel A Moreninha, with an original idea by Eliséte Martins, book and direction by Marcello Marra.
A Moreninha is the first urban novel in Brazilian literature. This novel was written by Joaquim Manuel de Macedo (1820 - 1882), and it was first published in 1844 (the same year the author graduated in medicine) in the format of newspaper serials and later it was adapted to the book format. It was adapted into films in 1915 and 1970, and another film with the performance of Cacilda Becker, Bibi Ferreira and Tito Fleury, directed by Miroel Silveira, began to be recorded in 1945, but was not completed, and into soap operas in 1965 and 1975.
Set in 1958, in the city of Santos, Túnel do Amor brings back all the romantic atmosphere of the 1950s and the great oldies goldies immortalized in Celly Campello's versions, which will be performed by 20 actors on stage and live musicians, led by the musical director Miguel Briamonte and choreographies and movement direction by Vanessa Costa.
In the story we are introduced to the young playboy Augusto, capable of causing frisson in all the girls who cross his path, with whom he swears never to fall in love. However, destiny makes him find Carolina. Her beauty and scathing tongue caught the attention of Augusto, without suspecting that she was his childhood sweetheart.
The guiding line of the show is this love, which reveals romantic surprises to us, through Celly Campello's musical classics, which transports us to the time of innocence, where simple and fundamental issues were valued: respect, friendship, love and hope. to see a world with more tolerance for differences and social justice materialized.
Parallel to the main plot, other characters parade that take us back to the golden years, with their "Lambretas" and "Rabos-de-Peixe", dances at the club on the corner, "Milk-Shake", Boleros and Bossa Nova, the rebelliousness of the stars movies like James Dean, as well as costumes inspired by leather jackets and taffeta dresses. Túnel do Amor is a light and fun piece that transports us to the time of innocence, where the simplest and most fundamental things in life were valued: respect, friendship, love and the hope of seeing a world come true with much more tolerance for differences and social justice. In Túnel do Amor, the actors take turns to interpret 22 songs of the time, most of them Rock and Roll classics, immortalized in Celly Campello's versions; songs like Stupid Cupid, Rhythm of the Rain, I'm in Love, Tintarella Di Luna, Lacinhos Cor-de-Rosa, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini among others.
Espetáculo baseado na obra literária "A Moreninha" de Joaquim Manoel de Macedo, com ideia original de Eliséte Martins, texto e direção de Marcello Marra
Além 1958, na cidade de Santos, Túnel do Amor traz de volta toda atmosfera romântica dos anos 50 e de grandes clássicos da época imortalizados nas versões de Celly Campello, que serão interpretadas por 20 atores em cena e músicos ao vivo, conduzidos pela direção musical e arranjos de Miguel Briamonte e coreografias e direção de movimento de Vanessa Costa.
Na história somos apresentados ao conquistador Augusto, capaz de causar frisson em todas as garotas que atravessam o seu caminho, pelas quais jura nunca se apaixonar. Porém, o destino o faz encontrar Carolina. Sua beleza e língua mordaz chamaram a atenção de Augusto, sem desconfiar que se trata de seu amor de infância.
A linha condutora do espetáculo é esse amor, que nos revela românticas surpresas, através dos clássicos musicais de Celly Campello, que nos transporta à época da inocência, onde questões simples e fundamentais eram valorizadas: o respeito, a amizade, o amor e a esperança de ver concretizado um mundo com mais tolerância às diferenças e justiça social.
Paralelamente à trama principal, desfilam outras personagens que nos remetem aos anos dourados, com suas "Lambretas" e "Rabos-de-Peixe", bailinhos no clube da esquina, "Milk-Shake", Boleros e Bossa Nova, a rebeldia dos astros de cinema como James Dean, e além de figurinos inspirados em jaquetas de couro e vestidos de tafetá. Túnel do Amor é uma peça leve e divertida que nos transporta à época da inocência, onde as coisas mais simples e fundamentais na vida eram valorizadas: o respeito, a amizade, o amor e a esperança de ver concretizado um mundo com muito mais tolerância às diferenças e justiça social. Em Túnel do Amor, os atores se revezam para interpretar 22 canções da época, a maioria clássicos do Rock and Roll, imortalizados nas versões de Celly Campello. Músicas como Estúpido Cupido, Ritmo da Chuva, Broto Legal, Banho de Lua, Lacinhos Cor-de-Rosa entre outras.
Túnel do Amor chega a São Paulo, após a apresentação de algumas temporadas em Sorocaba entre 2011 e 2012 enquanto o o espetáculo foi desenvolvido.
Estreia agora com a grandiosidade do teatro musical com realização da Entreatus Núcleo de Artes Cênicas e Lab Cultural.
TUNEL DO AMOR
TEATRO LIBERDADE (900 lugares)
Endereço: R. São Joaquim 129, Liberdade
Temporada: 04 de fevereiro a 26 de março
Dias e Horários: quinta 21h, sexta 21h, sábado às 16h e 21h; domingo às 15h e 20h.
Ingressos: R$ 80 (balcão B) R$ 100 (balcão A) R$ 140 (plateia) R$ 160 (plateia premium)
Duração: 1h40 com 15 minutos de intervalo
Classificação indicativa: Livre
Bilheteria do Teatro Liberdade e no site Túnel do Amor- Os bons tempos estão de volta
Sympla Bileto : https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222676®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbileto.sympla.com.br%2Fevent%2F79213%2Fd%2F172789?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
RELAÇÃO DE MÚSICAS - TÚNEL DO AMOR
ATO 1
OVERTURE - ORQUESTRA
A LENDA DA CONCHINHA - CELLY CAMPELLO
O JOLLY JOKER - CELLY CAMPELLO
ESTÚPIDO CÚPIDO - CELLY CAMPELLO
QUERIDO CÚPIDO - CELLY CAMPELLO
MUITO JOVEM - CELLY CAMPELLO
LITTLE DEVIL - CELLY CAMPELLO
PETITE FLEUR - CLAUDE LUTER E Sidney Bechet
NÃO TENHO NAMORADO - CELLY CAMPELLO
O RITMO DA CHUVA - JOHN GUMMOE
HEY MAMMA - CELLY CAMPELLO
BIQUINI DE BOLINHA AMARELINHA - Lee Pockriss
BROTO LEGAL - FRED JORGE
ATO 2
EU CONTINUO A CRESCER - MÚSICA ORIGINAL
QUERIDO CUPIDO (REPRISE) - CELLY CAMPELLO
TUDO EM MIM É AMOR
PUPPY LOVE - Paul Anka
I APOLOGIZE
BANHO DE LUA - CELLY CAMPELLO
GRANDE AMOR/JAILHOUSE ROCK - CELLY CAMPELO/Elvis Presley
SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES - THE PLATTERS
EARTH ANGEL - HARRY WATERS JR.
GREAT BALLS OF FIRE - Jerry Lee Lewis
TÚNEL DO AMOR - CELLY CAMPELLO
TCHAU BABY, TCHAU - CELLY CAMPELLO
FICHA TÉCNICA
Direção Geral e Texto: Marcello Marra
Direção Musical e Arranjos: Miguel Briamonte
Direção de Movimentos e coreografias: Vanessa Costa
Assistente de Direção Musical e Arranjos: Carol Weingrill
Assistente de Coreografia e Diretor Residente: Marcelo Vasquez
Cenografia: Rogério Falcão
Designer de Iluminação: Thiago Magnata
Designer de som: Bruno Boccuzzi e Gustavo Inca
Figurinos: Eliséte Martins
Direção de Produção: José Toro e Robert Lima
Realização: Entreatus e Lab Cultural
NOME ARTÍSTICO - PERSONAGEM
Carolina Amaral - Carolina
Sandro Conte - Augusto
Lorena Tucci - Gabriela
Davi Tostes - Filipe
Leticia Mamede - Isabela
Rafael Telles - Leopoldo
Sofia Savietto - Joana
Guilherme Lopez - Fabrício
Maria Clara Rosis - Ana Regina
João Hespanholeto - Carlinhos
Esther Arieiv - Maria Helena
Fernanda Godoy - Sandra
Ana Feitosa - Dona Ana
Marcello Marra - Afonso/Crooner
Elisete Martins - Dona Violante
Ana Luiza Leal - Ensemble
Maiara Calipsa - Ensemble
João Bio - Ensemble
Mateus Kerr - Ensemble
Wagner Lima - Swing
Yasmin Calbo - Swing