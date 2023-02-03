TUNEL DO AMOR (Tunnel of Love) Brings the Romantic Atmosphere of the 50s to Teatro Liberdade

The show is based on the novel A Moreninha, with an original idea by Eliséte Martins, book and direction by Marcello Marra.

A Moreninha is the first urban novel in Brazilian literature. This novel was written by Joaquim Manuel de Macedo (1820 - 1882), and it was first published in 1844 (the same year the author graduated in medicine) in the format of newspaper serials and later it was adapted to the book format. It was adapted into films in 1915 and 1970, and another film with the performance of Cacilda Becker, Bibi Ferreira and Tito Fleury, directed by Miroel Silveira, began to be recorded in 1945, but was not completed, and into soap operas in 1965 and 1975.

Set in 1958, in the city of Santos, Túnel do Amor brings back all the romantic atmosphere of the 1950s and the great oldies goldies immortalized in Celly Campello's versions, which will be performed by 20 actors on stage and live musicians, led by the musical director Miguel Briamonte and choreographies and movement direction by Vanessa Costa.

In the story we are introduced to the young playboy Augusto, capable of causing frisson in all the girls who cross his path, with whom he swears never to fall in love. However, destiny makes him find Carolina. Her beauty and scathing tongue caught the attention of Augusto, without suspecting that she was his childhood sweetheart.

Sandro Conte (center, as Augusto) and the Boys

photo by Andy Santana

The guiding line of the show is this love, which reveals romantic surprises to us, through Celly Campello's musical classics, which transports us to the time of innocence, where simple and fundamental issues were valued: respect, friendship, love and hope. to see a world with more tolerance for differences and social justice materialized.

Parallel to the main plot, other characters parade that take us back to the golden years, with their "Lambretas" and "Rabos-de-Peixe", dances at the club on the corner, "Milk-Shake", Boleros and Bossa Nova, the rebelliousness of the stars movies like James Dean, as well as costumes inspired by leather jackets and taffeta dresses. Túnel do Amor is a light and fun piece that transports us to the time of innocence, where the simplest and most fundamental things in life were valued: respect, friendship, love and the hope of seeing a world come true with much more tolerance for differences and social justice. In Túnel do Amor, the actors take turns to interpret 22 songs of the time, most of them Rock and Roll classics, immortalized in Celly Campello's versions; songs like Stupid Cupid, Rhythm of the Rain, I'm in Love, Tintarella Di Luna, Lacinhos Cor-de-Rosa, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini among others.

.

.

.

Espetáculo baseado na obra literária "A Moreninha" de Joaquim Manoel de Macedo, com ideia original de Eliséte Martins, texto e direção de Marcello Marra

Carolina Amaral (as Carolina) and the Girls

photo by Andy Santana

Além 1958, na cidade de Santos, Túnel do Amor traz de volta toda atmosfera romântica dos anos 50 e de grandes clássicos da época imortalizados nas versões de Celly Campello, que serão interpretadas por 20 atores em cena e músicos ao vivo, conduzidos pela direção musical e arranjos de Miguel Briamonte e coreografias e direção de movimento de Vanessa Costa.

Na história somos apresentados ao conquistador Augusto, capaz de causar frisson em todas as garotas que atravessam o seu caminho, pelas quais jura nunca se apaixonar. Porém, o destino o faz encontrar Carolina. Sua beleza e língua mordaz chamaram a atenção de Augusto, sem desconfiar que se trata de seu amor de infância.

A linha condutora do espetáculo é esse amor, que nos revela românticas surpresas, através dos clássicos musicais de Celly Campello, que nos transporta à época da inocência, onde questões simples e fundamentais eram valorizadas: o respeito, a amizade, o amor e a esperança de ver concretizado um mundo com mais tolerância às diferenças e justiça social.

Paralelamente à trama principal, desfilam outras personagens que nos remetem aos anos dourados, com suas "Lambretas" e "Rabos-de-Peixe", bailinhos no clube da esquina, "Milk-Shake", Boleros e Bossa Nova, a rebeldia dos astros de cinema como James Dean, e além de figurinos inspirados em jaquetas de couro e vestidos de tafetá. Túnel do Amor é uma peça leve e divertida que nos transporta à época da inocência, onde as coisas mais simples e fundamentais na vida eram valorizadas: o respeito, a amizade, o amor e a esperança de ver concretizado um mundo com muito mais tolerância às diferenças e justiça social. Em Túnel do Amor, os atores se revezam para interpretar 22 canções da época, a maioria clássicos do Rock and Roll, imortalizados nas versões de Celly Campello. Músicas como Estúpido Cupido, Ritmo da Chuva, Broto Legal, Banho de Lua, Lacinhos Cor-de-Rosa entre outras.

Broto Legal (I'm in Love) number: The company

photo by Andy Santana

Túnel do Amor chega a São Paulo, após a apresentação de algumas temporadas em Sorocaba entre 2011 e 2012 enquanto o o espetáculo foi desenvolvido.

Estreia agora com a grandiosidade do teatro musical com realização da Entreatus Núcleo de Artes Cênicas e Lab Cultural.

TUNEL DO AMOR



TEATRO LIBERDADE (900 lugares)

Endereço: R. São Joaquim 129, Liberdade

Temporada: 04 de fevereiro a 26 de março

Dias e Horários: quinta 21h, sexta 21h, sábado às 16h e 21h; domingo às 15h e 20h.

Ingressos: R$ 80 (balcão B) R$ 100 (balcão A) R$ 140 (plateia) R$ 160 (plateia premium)

Duração: 1h40 com 15 minutos de intervalo

Classificação indicativa: Livre

Bilheteria do Teatro Liberdade e no site Túnel do Amor- Os bons tempos estão de volta

Sympla Bileto : https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222676®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbileto.sympla.com.br%2Fevent%2F79213%2Fd%2F172789?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



RELAÇÃO DE MÚSICAS - TÚNEL DO AMOR

ATO 1

OVERTURE - ORQUESTRA

A LENDA DA CONCHINHA - CELLY CAMPELLO

O JOLLY JOKER - CELLY CAMPELLO

ESTÚPIDO CÚPIDO - CELLY CAMPELLO

QUERIDO CÚPIDO - CELLY CAMPELLO

MUITO JOVEM - CELLY CAMPELLO

LITTLE DEVIL - CELLY CAMPELLO

PETITE FLEUR - CLAUDE LUTER E Sidney Bechet

NÃO TENHO NAMORADO - CELLY CAMPELLO

O RITMO DA CHUVA - JOHN GUMMOE

HEY MAMMA - CELLY CAMPELLO

BIQUINI DE BOLINHA AMARELINHA - Lee Pockriss

BROTO LEGAL - FRED JORGE

ATO 2

EU CONTINUO A CRESCER - MÚSICA ORIGINAL

QUERIDO CUPIDO (REPRISE) - CELLY CAMPELLO

TUDO EM MIM É AMOR

PUPPY LOVE - Paul Anka

I APOLOGIZE

BANHO DE LUA - CELLY CAMPELLO

GRANDE AMOR/JAILHOUSE ROCK - CELLY CAMPELO/Elvis Presley

SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES - THE PLATTERS

EARTH ANGEL - HARRY WATERS JR.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE - Jerry Lee Lewis

TÚNEL DO AMOR - CELLY CAMPELLO

TCHAU BABY, TCHAU - CELLY CAMPELLO



FICHA TÉCNICA

Direção Geral e Texto: Marcello Marra

Direção Musical e Arranjos: Miguel Briamonte

Direção de Movimentos e coreografias: Vanessa Costa

Assistente de Direção Musical e Arranjos: Carol Weingrill

Assistente de Coreografia e Diretor Residente: Marcelo Vasquez

Cenografia: Rogério Falcão

Designer de Iluminação: Thiago Magnata

Designer de som: Bruno Boccuzzi e Gustavo Inca

Figurinos: Eliséte Martins

Direção de Produção: José Toro e Robert Lima

Realização: Entreatus e Lab Cultural

NOME ARTÍSTICO - PERSONAGEM

Carolina Amaral - Carolina

Sandro Conte - Augusto

Lorena Tucci - Gabriela

Davi Tostes - Filipe

Leticia Mamede - Isabela

Rafael Telles - Leopoldo

Sofia Savietto - Joana

Guilherme Lopez - Fabrício

Maria Clara Rosis - Ana Regina

João Hespanholeto - Carlinhos

Esther Arieiv - Maria Helena

Fernanda Godoy - Sandra

Ana Feitosa - Dona Ana

Marcello Marra - Afonso/Crooner

Elisete Martins - Dona Violante

Ana Luiza Leal - Ensemble

Maiara Calipsa - Ensemble

João Bio - Ensemble

Mateus Kerr - Ensemble

Wagner Lima - Swing

Yasmin Calbo - Swing