Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro Produces Activity Booklet for Patrons During Shutdown

The Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro recently launched a biweekly booklet of activities for their patrons, available to the public via download. The booklet was developed by the theater's education sector.

The booklet, which provides content that patrons would normally only access via a guided tour, features works from painters and authors, along with explanations of artwork.



In the first booklet, painter Eliseu Visconti is the reader's guide through history. In the second booklet, painters Eliseu Visconti and Rodolfo Amoedo, will explain their canvases and talk about their backgrounds.

Learn more about the project and download the latest activity booklet's on the theatre's site HERE.

