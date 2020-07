Feliz7Play, a church video platform, has launched a new Christian music series called Bequadro, The Adventist reports.

According to The Adventist, "blending drama, music, and faith, [Bequadro] asks and answers the spiritual question of how Christian living applies to daily life."

Set in a boarding school, the series follows a musical group attempting to get famous while losing sight of their faith.

Read the full story HERE.

