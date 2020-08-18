Brazilian Conductor João Carlos Martins to Play Concert Fundraiser for Lebanese Artists
The concert, led by Martins, will feature the SESI-SP Bachiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
Brazilian conductor João Carlos Martins has launched a campaign fundraiser for young artists of Lebanon, Brazil-Arab News Agency reports.
The fundraiser will not only consist of the campaign, but will also be followed by a concert led by Martins with the SESI-SP Bachiana Philharmonic Orchestra once concert halls have reopened after the pandemic.
In the story from Brazil-Arab News Agency, the maestro says "he has no ties whatsoever to the Lebanese community in Brazil. 'I respect all communities. I come from a Portuguese family, but this is a cause we all must be involved in,'"
Check out his announcement video below!
