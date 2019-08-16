BWW Previews: OUT OF WATER - A BRAZILIAN POCKET MUSICAL, the American Version of the Award-Winning CARGAS D'AGUA - UM MUSICAL DE BOLSO, Premieres in New York



The Brazilian authorial musical Cargas D'Água, written by Vitor Rocha, got an American version and has been playing in New York since last weekend, August 10th at TADA! Theater. The show had two successful seasons in Brazil and even performed in cities in the country side of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais and Brasilia.

The show tells a story that begins right in the middle of Brazil, only a little to the side: in the Minas Gerais backlands. Where a boy loses his revered mother and ends up forgetting his own name, because his stepfather, now the only member of the family, only calls him a "kid." But everything changes when he makes a friend, an unusual one, a fish, and begins to see his whole story with different eyes. Now he has a mission: take his friend to see the sea. A mission that would be very easy if he had not invented bypassing the entire country from within before leaving for the coast. In his journey, the kid ends up finding different characters that help him or not, and somehow force him to face the greatest fears of men. Among the characters are Charles and Pepita, two quirky artists who help the kid make sense of his journey and, consequently, his life and theirs.



The responsible for bringing the show to the USA was Edu Medaets, producer and actor, who is part of the cast in the role of the character Kid, which in the original version was called Moleque. To complete the Out Of Water team, actors Pedro Coppeti, Helora Danna and Maite Zakia, play Charles and Pepita, respectively, and feature Ron Dutra, as Charles u/s. To choose the cast, auditions were opened only for Brazilian actors and actresses residing in New York, the creative team is also made up of Brazilians. The text, versioned by Isa Bustamanti, has gained adaptations of jokes and expressions for the American public and some new set elements, made by set design Juliana Suaide, will help to take a little more of the hinterland from Minas Gerais to New York.

(Left to Right) Maite Zakia, Eduardo Medaets, and Pedro Coppeti

Photo by Vinicius Carvalho

The musical premiered in 2018, in Brazil, written by Vitor Rocha, with songs by him alongside Ana Paula Villar. In the cast were, besides Vitor and Ana Paula, André Torquato, Gustavo Mazzei, Davi Novais and Victória Ariante. The production won the Revelation Award in the 2018 Bibi Ferreira Prize to Vitor Rocha, for text and music of the show. The show also received nominations for the Reverence and Applause Brazil awards, as well as the DID - Destaques da Imprensa Digital.

In New York the performances take place at TADA! Theater, with sessions on Saturdays and Sundays, tickets are on sale through the Eventbrite website.



CAST:

Eduardo Medaets (Kid)

Helora Danna (Nugget)

Maite Zakia (Nugget)

Petro Coppeti (Charles and Kid u/s)

Ronny Dutra (Charles u/s)



Book: Vitor Rocha

Score And Lyrics: Ana Paula Villar & Vitor Rocha

Direction: Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra

Musical Direction: Ana Paula Villar

Set Design: Juliana Suaide

Costume Design: Maite Zakia

Stage Manager: Benjamin Vigil

Production Assistant: Beatriz Cavalieri



SERVICE:

Location: TADA! Theater - 15 West 28th Street. New York, NY 10001.

Saturday at 14h and 20h and Sunday at 15h

Tickets: $ 25 - $ 30









