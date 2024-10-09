YOU, ME, AND ENNUI by Kara Emily Krantz to be Presented at the Singh Performance Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You, Me, and Ennui by Kara Emily Krantz is a poignant yet hilarious exploration of angst, intergenerational connection, and the absurd moments in between. This story will resonate with anyone who appreciates the complexities of the human experience.

Performances will run Thu, Fri, Sat: October 17, 18, 19, 2024, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm, and Sundays: October 20 & 27 at 2:00 pm.

THE STORY:

When 32-year-old Samantha wakes up with a hangover on 75-year-old Theodore's couch, the only logical way to navigate the situation is to pose as his caretaker. While discovering why she is there, Sam and Teddy form a strange yet wonderful bond. Sometimes people stumble into your life... and help heal you.

Grab a bite to eat before the show!

Restaurants Near the Singh Theater

EVENT DETAILS

LOCATION

The Singh Performance Center

in partnership with Cristi Collari at ValleyCast

60 Douglas Rd, Whitinsville, MA 01588

*Special Talk-Backs with playwright & cast

after each Saturday Performance, 10/19 & 10/26

SPECIAL OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION:

Courtesy of ValleyCast

Thursday, October 17th

Wine & Cheese Reception: 6-7PM

Showtime: 7:30PM

TICKETS: LINK

COST: $20.00 or pay-what-feels-good!

Facebook Event Link (invite your friends!)

Comments