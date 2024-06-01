YMCA Theatre Institute to Present ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hockomock Area YMCA Theatre Institute is thrilled to present, Anastasia: the Musical, the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

The musical, featuring 20 local young adults both onstage and backstage, will be performed at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center on June 14th at 7 PM and June 15th at 1 PM and 7 PM. Tickets are $15 for students, and $17 for adults and can be purchased at mrpac.booktix.com. Remaining tickets will also be available at the door for no additional price. All seating is reserved.

Marissa Sabella, who plays Anya, has been pulling double duty being in rehearsal for Anastasia, as well as directing You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown for the Mansfield Y's Broad-Y Academy as her senior capstone project. She says, "I have loved working on a show that I love with the people I love. Our team is so committed to working together to make a beautiful production of Anastasia, which has made the rehearsal process for this show even more amazing." Marissa was also awarded the Mansfield Y's Youth of the Year award this year. "The cast is a true family and is so supportive of each other."

The cast of Anastasia: the Musical includes Olivia Amaral (WHERE), Samantha Baker (Plainville), Sam Barletta (Norfolk), Kiel Barnicle (Bridgewater), Noah Cohen (Foxborough), Emmalie Duff (Mansfield), Tatum Gaouette (Attleboro), Anna Graham (Mansfield), Elena O'Keefe (Mansfield), Ethan Pflomm (Franklin), Emma Rego (Foxborough), Zoey Roth (Mansfield), Miranda Roulleau (Mansfield), Marissa Sabella (Mansfield), Charlotte Schaub (Wareham), Dryden Schaub (Wareham), Zachary Schreiber (Mansfield), Mallory Simpson (Bellingham), Saveena Tib (Foxborough), and Hazel Vitonis (Mansfield).

About Hockomock Area YMCA:

Where Cause Meets Community. At the Hockomock Area YMCA, strengthening community is our cause. The Hockomock Area YMCA is an organization of men, women, and children sharing a commitment to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living, and foster a sense of social responsibility. Our YMCA is committed to partnering and collaborating with others to create and deliver lasting personal and social change in the 15 communities we are privileged to serve. The Hockomock Area YMCA is a not-for-profit charitable cause-driven organization with facilities in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Franklin, and Mansfield. For more information visit hockymca.org.

