Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Winner: Anthony Texiera - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA
Runners-Up: John Connelly - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA, Ladies Who Brunch - LADIES WHO BRUNCH - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Jenna corcoran - GODSPELL - Milton players
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Winner: Josh Groban - HARMONY TOUR - Leader Bank Pavilion
Runners-Up: Aliana de la Guardia - SALT - Guerilla Opera, Travis Alabanza - BURGERZ - ArtsEmerson, David Gilna - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Sally Ashton Forrest - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: Thayne Jasperson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works, Sally Ashton Forrest - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell, Danielle Latulippe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre
Runners-Up: Tiffany Lau - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Ilyse Robbins - CABARET - Peterborough Players, Larry Sousa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Liz Moakley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild
Runners-Up: John Crampton - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Zahrah Agha Harmony - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater, Elizabeth Sheehan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Company Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Travis Grant - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre
Runners-Up: Seth Bodie - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Chelsea Kerl - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Emerald City Theatrical - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Zoe Bradford - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: Zoe Bradford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell, Joan McKenzie-Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild, Nicolette Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Winner: Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre
Runners-Up: Nick Vargas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Rachel Bertone - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Rachel Bertone - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: Corey Cadigan - PUFFS - Company Theatre
Runners-Up: Andy LeBlanc - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Applause Academy, Celia Krefter - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, David Drake - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Winner: Sasha Bratt - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
Runners-Up: David Drake - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, Igor Golyak - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater, Nick Paone - OUR TOWN - Franklin Performing Arts Company
Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)
Winner: HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre, SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for the Performing Arts, THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts
Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)
Winner: THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage
Runners-Up: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Dean Palmer Jr - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: Greg Hamm - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Dean Palmer Jr. - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Daniel Kent - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Christopher Ostrom - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
Runners-Up: Kevin Dunn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Stephen Petrilli - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, Frank Meissner Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Winner: Robert McDonough - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: Tedi Marsh & Malcolm Granger - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Michael Dunford - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Sarah Troxler - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Winner: Todd Gordon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre
Runners-Up: Dan Rodriguez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Dan Wells - MAMMA MIA! - Priscilla Beach Theatre, Dan Rodriguez - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild, SAVAGE - Ja'Duke
Best Musical (Professional)
Winner: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre
Runners-Up: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - North Shore Music Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: QUEENS - Moonbox Productions
Runners-Up: SAVAGE - Ja'Duke, ELLEN'S BOYS - True Rep, IN THIS TOGETHER - Break a Leg Theater Works
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater
Runners-Up: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial, WITCH - Huntington Theatre, THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Donnie Norton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: Peter S Adams - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre, Emily Lambert - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio, Meghan Richardson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Winner: Lily Park - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre
Runners-Up: Will Swenson - A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial, Jujubee - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre, Eevie Perez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: Sean Lally - PUFFS - Company Theatre
Runners-Up: Talia Hankin - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cammeron Dimare Baits - ELLEN'S BOYS - True Repertory Theater, Randell Benford - QUEENS - Moonbox Productions
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Winner: Jennifer Van Dyck - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater
Runners-Up: Yewande Odetoyinbo - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Eddie Shields - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage, Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: PUFFS - Company Theatre
Runners-Up: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy, CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater
Best Play (Professional)
Winner: THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage
Runners-Up: THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
Winner: ...IPHIGENIA - ArtsEmerson
Runners-Up: SALT - Guerilla Opera, I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera, ELLIS - Guerilla Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Ryan Barrow - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell
Runners-Up: Sam Mosher and Matt Kennedy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg Theater Works, Ryan Barrow - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Ellen Rousseau - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Justin Lahue - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
Runners-Up: Cameron McEachern - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre, Albina Aleksandrova - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Janie Howland - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Nick Waterman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works
Runners-Up: Tom Cover & David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater, Camilla Cox - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Jon Ryder - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Sam Sewell - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
Runners-Up: Mehdi Raoufi - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Robby Davis - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Robby Davis - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: John Weltman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild
Runners-Up: Gilbert Dabady - HAIR - The Company Theatre, Emily Lambert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell, Janaysia Gethers - HAIR - Company theater center for the arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Winner: Daniel Barrett - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Priscilla Beach Theatre
Runners-Up: Bianca Rivera-Irions - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre, Jaelle Laguerre - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - North Shore Music Theatre, Kathy St. George (Berthe) - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: Scott Cunningham - THE DRAG - Provincetown theater
Runners-Up: Max Ripley - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Abby Bays - THE HUMANS - Walpole Footlighters, Sara Paige - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Winner: Andy McCain - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
Runners-Up: Mark H. Dold - THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage, Anne Stott - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, Kate Levy - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
Winner: HAIR - Company theater center for the arts
Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works, SEUSSICAL JR. - BowMassey Labs, SEUSSICAL, JR. - BowMassey Labs
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
Winner: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre
Runners-Up: MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Winner: Company theater center for the arts
Runners-Up: Firehouse Arts Center, JaDuke Theater, Walpole Footlighters
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Winner: Wheelock Family Theatre
Runners-Up: Provincetown Theater, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, The Ogunquit Playhouse