Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Anthony Texiera - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA



Runners-Up: John Connelly - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA, Ladies Who Brunch - LADIES WHO BRUNCH - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Jenna corcoran - GODSPELL - Milton players

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Winner: Josh Groban - HARMONY TOUR - Leader Bank Pavilion



Runners-Up: Aliana de la Guardia - SALT - Guerilla Opera, Travis Alabanza - BURGERZ - ArtsEmerson, David Gilna - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Sally Ashton Forrest - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: Thayne Jasperson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works, Sally Ashton Forrest - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell, Danielle Latulippe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Tiffany Lau - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Ilyse Robbins - CABARET - Peterborough Players, Larry Sousa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Liz Moakley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild



Runners-Up: John Crampton - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Zahrah Agha Harmony - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater, Elizabeth Sheehan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Company Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Travis Grant - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Seth Bodie - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Chelsea Kerl - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Emerald City Theatrical - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Zoe Bradford - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: Zoe Bradford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell, Joan McKenzie-Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild, Nicolette Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Nick Vargas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Rachel Bertone - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Rachel Bertone - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Corey Cadigan - PUFFS - Company Theatre



Runners-Up: Andy LeBlanc - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Applause Academy, Celia Krefter - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, David Drake - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Sasha Bratt - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater



Runners-Up: David Drake - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, Igor Golyak - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater, Nick Paone - OUR TOWN - Franklin Performing Arts Company

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre, SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Center for the Performing Arts, THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage



Runners-Up: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Dean Palmer Jr - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: Greg Hamm - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Dean Palmer Jr. - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Daniel Kent - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Christopher Ostrom - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater



Runners-Up: Kevin Dunn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Stephen Petrilli - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, Frank Meissner Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Robert McDonough - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: Tedi Marsh & Malcolm Granger - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Michael Dunford - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Sarah Troxler - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Todd Gordon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre



Runners-Up: Dan Rodriguez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Dan Wells - MAMMA MIA! - Priscilla Beach Theatre, Dan Rodriguez - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild, SAVAGE - Ja'Duke

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre



Runners-Up: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - North Shore Music Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: QUEENS - Moonbox Productions



Runners-Up: SAVAGE - Ja'Duke, ELLEN'S BOYS - True Rep, IN THIS TOGETHER - Break a Leg Theater Works

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater



Runners-Up: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial, WITCH - Huntington Theatre, THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Donnie Norton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: Peter S Adams - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre, Emily Lambert - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio, Meghan Richardson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Lily Park - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre



Runners-Up: Will Swenson - A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial, Jujubee - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre, Eevie Perez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Sean Lally - PUFFS - Company Theatre



Runners-Up: Talia Hankin - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cammeron Dimare Baits - ELLEN'S BOYS - True Repertory Theater, Randell Benford - QUEENS - Moonbox Productions

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Jennifer Van Dyck - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater



Runners-Up: Yewande Odetoyinbo - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Eddie Shields - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage, Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: PUFFS - Company Theatre



Runners-Up: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy, CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage



Runners-Up: THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

Winner: ...IPHIGENIA - ArtsEmerson



Runners-Up: SALT - Guerilla Opera, I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera, ELLIS - Guerilla Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Ryan Barrow - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell



Runners-Up: Sam Mosher and Matt Kennedy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg Theater Works, Ryan Barrow - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Ellen Rousseau - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Justin Lahue - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater



Runners-Up: Cameron McEachern - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre, Albina Aleksandrova - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Janie Howland - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Nick Waterman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works



Runners-Up: Tom Cover & David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater, Camilla Cox - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Jon Ryder - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Sam Sewell - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater



Runners-Up: Mehdi Raoufi - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre, Robby Davis - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Robby Davis - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: John Weltman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild



Runners-Up: Gilbert Dabady - HAIR - The Company Theatre, Emily Lambert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell, Janaysia Gethers - HAIR - Company theater center for the arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Daniel Barrett - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Priscilla Beach Theatre



Runners-Up: Bianca Rivera-Irions - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre, Jaelle Laguerre - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - North Shore Music Theatre, Kathy St. George (Berthe) - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Scott Cunningham - THE DRAG - Provincetown theater



Runners-Up: Max Ripley - PUFFS - Company Theatre, Abby Bays - THE HUMANS - Walpole Footlighters, Sara Paige - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Andy McCain - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater



Runners-Up: Mark H. Dold - THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage, Anne Stott - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater, Kate Levy - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: HAIR - Company theater center for the arts



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works, SEUSSICAL JR. - BowMassey Labs, SEUSSICAL, JR. - BowMassey Labs

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre



Runners-Up: MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Company theater center for the arts



Runners-Up: Firehouse Arts Center, JaDuke Theater, Walpole Footlighters

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Wheelock Family Theatre



Runners-Up: Provincetown Theater, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, The Ogunquit Playhouse