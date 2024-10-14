Westfield Community Programming To Livestream Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westfield Community Programming will livestream the 2024 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association's “Berkie” Awards, honoring the best of theatre in Western Massachusetts, Northern Connecticut, Southern Vermont, and upstate New York. WCPC will produce a pre-show program at 6PM ET, when ArtsBeat TV/Radio producer/host Mark G. Auerbach interviews with nominees from the area theatres. At 7PM, The Berkies will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, MA.

According to Auerbach, who covers theatre and the other performing arts in the region, and who is a voting member of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association, “Western New England is blessed to have a fine collection of regional theatres, who often produce world premieres and send other productions to major theatre centers, including Broadway. These theatres attract major talent from theatre centers nationally, and some of them have moved to the area on a permanent basis”.

To view a list of 2024 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association “Berkie” Award nominees: https://berkshireonstage.blog/2024/10/13/2024-berkshire-theatre-critics-award-nominations/

To livestream the preview show and awards ceremony: www.westfieldtv.org.

