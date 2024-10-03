WAM Theatre to Present CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE by the Elder Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WAM Theatre will present Center of the Universe, an original performance created and performed by WAM’s Elder Ensemble. Directed by Michael Kennedy and KD McTeigue, Center of the Universe takes inspiration from the performers’ own lives, Greek mythology, and Galileo’s Daughter by Jessica Dickey –– WAM’s fall mainstage production. This free, one-time only event will be held on the afternoon of October 22nd at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox.

The Elder Ensemble, a multi-week creative workshop for Berkshire women over age 65, has met weekly at WAM Hub in downtown Lenox since early September. Led by Kennedy and McTeigue, the seven performers generated material through writing exercises, improvisation activities and shared storytelling.” The result is a lyrical original performance that explores the paradoxical nature of our mundane, extraordinary human lives from the perspective of local elder artists.

WAM’s fall mainstage, Galileo’s Daughter, a co-production with Boston’s Central Square Theatre, inspired the title of the Elder Ensemble’s play and loosely influenced its themes.

“In a moment of artistic symmetry, Galileo’s Daughter was itself influenced by another writer: playwright Jessica Dickey wrote it in response to Dava Sobel’s nonfiction book of the same title,” explains Maizy Broderick Scarpa, Director of Community Engagement. “Sobel, in turn, presumably was inspired by the writing of Galileo and Maria Celeste. Dickey’s play is an homage to Sobel’s book––not an adaptation of it. Similarly, the Elder Ensemble looked to Dickey’s writing as a jumping-off point.”

"These are two very different theatrical experiences that are very much in conversation with each other,” continues Scarpa, who oversees WAM’s devising ensembles. “The fact that Center of the Universe will be performed on the set of Galileo’s Daughter amplifies the intersections. “In her play, Jessica Dickey paints an image of women reaching back and forth through time to offer support and inspiration to each other, ” Scarpa says. “That feels particularly relevant at WAM this season."

Director Michael Kennedy agrees, adding that "one of the most exciting things about devised theater is that it offers the opportunity to make something meaningful and true based on people's lived experiences.” WAM Theatre has been devising original performances since 2014. In addition to the Elder Ensemble, WAM has a Teen Ensemble and facilitates regular community devising workshops.

The founder of Creative Action Unlimited, a Capital Region based company that produces original plays and films to inspire social change, Kennedy is no stranger to the devising process. “It creates far more than a production,” Kennedy says. “We see ourselves in each other and, as a result, we are reminded of the power of creativity, empathy, and connection. It creates a deep understanding for each of us that we are not alone.”

WAM veteran KD McTeigue is more than 40 years younger than many of the performers she directs. For McTeigue, the talent and generosity of the older artists has been part of what makes the Elder Ensemble––and Center of the Universe––special. “Women elders are often made invisible in our culture,” McTeigue reflects. “As we collaborate on the creation of this piece, I’m continuously moved by the wealth of joy, creativity, and presence the ensemble members bring to each rehearsal.”

Ensemble member Lisa Avery, who has performed with the group in past years and returns for Center of the Universe, describes the Elder Ensemble in three words: “Trust, affection, collaboration.” Avery is joined by Barbara Cortez-Greig, CD Nelsen, Lee McClelland, Maggie Barkin, Nancy Tunnicliffe and Elliot Hunnewell. A first-time Ensemble member, Hunnewell is delighted by the experience so far, “It’s great fun to keep surprising ourselves!”

Center of the Universe by WAM’s Elder Ensemble performs on October 22nd at 3:30pm at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne Bernstein Theatre. The performance runs approximately 25 minutes and will be followed by a brief reception. Tickets are free and can be reserved at wamtheatre.com/elder-ensemble.



