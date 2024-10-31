Video: TITANIC at North Shore Music Theatre First Look

This majestic musical cruises onto the NSMT stage through Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Get a first look at Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre's (NSMT) production of TITANIC. This majestic musical cruises onto the NSMT stage through Sunday, November 10, 2024.
TITANIC The Musical features Anette Barrios-Torres as Kate Mullins/ Others, Mary Callanan as Ida Straus, Carlyn Connolly as Alice Beane, Harrison Drake as Henry Etches/ Others, Marie Eife as Kate Murphy/ Others, Jennifer Ellis as Caroline Neville, Tom Galantich as Captain E.J. Smith, Leslie Jackson as Kate McGowen, Trevor James as Fredrick Barrett, Andrew Kotzen as Frederick Fleet/ Others, Benjamin Lurye as Charles Clarke, Kevin Patrick Martin as Edgar Beane/ Others, Trevor Martin as Thomas Andrews, Conor McGiffin as William Murdoch, Kevin B. McGlynn as Isidor Straus, Mark Mitrano as Harold Bride, Bronson Norris Murphy as J. Bruce Ismay, Meag O'Meara as Bellboy, Dominic Pagliaro as Jim Farrell/ Others, and Brendan Jacob Smith as Charles Lightoller.
Rounding out the 29-member cast will be Evan Bertram, Whitney Brianna Daniels, Sara DeLong, Daniel DiPinto, Billy Goldstein, Marcus Huber, Brett Hennessey Jones, Sara Elizabeth King, and Emily Song Tyler.
The creative team for TITANIC The Musical includes Kevin P. Hill (Direction & Choreography), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Jeffrey Meek (Original Costume Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator & Additional Costume Designer), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Bronson Norris Murphy (Dance Captain & Assistant Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Dakotah Wiley-Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez (Assistant Stage Manager), and Keri Safran (Dialect Coach).
